As it turns out, the Welcome to Plathville Season 6 trailer wasn’t lying.

The video (click on the above link to watch/learn more) for upcoming episodes of this TLC reality show features Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath both accepting the fact that they are single… and seemingly ready to mingle.

We see each cast member talking about the awkwardness of dating.

Olivia Plath on Welcome to Plathville Season 6. (TLC)

But while Olivia seems unsure about heading back out there in the wake of her not-so-shocking divorce, it now seems as if she’s loudly and proudly found someone to hold her, pleasure her, listen to her… or at least leave a mark on her neck.

In a social media photo posted this week, it certainly appears as if Olivia is showing off a hickey.

We’re not sure how else to interpret the following image, which prompted this caption by the website Stargasm upon sharing it on Twitter:

“Is she seeing someone? Olivia Plath wants us to know that she’s got a hickey in her TikTok GRWM.”

Is she seeing someone? Olivia Plath wants us to know that she's got a hickey in her TikTok GRWM. #welcometoplathville #plathville pic.twitter.com/tzpznBGm10 — Starcasm (@starcasm) June 26, 2024

To be clear, Olivia has not come right now and confirmed she’s taken on a lover.

But she hasn’t seem all that broken up about her divorce, either.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a rather cold statement she shared on October 27.

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.

“7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Olivia Plath sits down here and talks about her marriage on an episode of Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

Did Olivia Plath cheat on her husband? We can’t say for certain.

But that was a question commonly asked this past fall after Olivia sounded just so incredibly over Ethan in the message above, which concluded as follows:

“There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay.

“Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”

Ethan and Olivia Plath are interviewed here by TLC during an episode of Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

The former spouses got married in 2018 and do not have any children.

They’ve main cast members over the course of five seasons on Welcome to Plathville, a TLC reality series that centered on Ethan’s conservative family and how Olivia had very recently been pushing him to get a lot of distance from these loved ones.

For his part, Ethan wrote last October:

“Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.

“I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”