Luke Newton: Who Is the ‘Bridgerton’ Actor Dating?

Who is Luke Newton dating?

Bridgerton fans hope that Nicola Coughlan’s on-screen boyfriend will soon be Luke Newton, who portrays Colin Bridgerton on the Netflix hit.

But on-screen romances seldom translate to real-life relationships.

Luke Newton’s dating history is not a mystery.

Luke Newton attends the “Bridgerton” Season 3 launch on the grounds of Milton Park Country House on April 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

From 2016 to 2018, Luke Newton was dating Sophie Simnett

Even though Luke Newton keeps his dating life (mostly) private, much of his relationship history remains public knowledge. It helps when he dates costars.

Luke Newton costarred on the Disney Channel UK series The Lodge. Newton portrayed Ben Evans, and his costar Sophie Simnett portrayed Skye Hart.

Information about their entanglement remains fairly limited. That is totally appropriate. Though they were older than the show’s target audience, they were still young actors.

Luke Newton’s romance with Jade Louise Davies was much more public

Jade Louise Davies is also an actor. The two bonded over a mutual interest in both acting and singing. According to The Sun, the two began dating in 2019.

Davies, of Welsh of the West End fame, is an accomplished theater performer.

Perhaps this was why she and Newton felt so comfortable appearing together at red carpet events — including promotions for Bridgerton.

Luke Newton and Jade Louise Davies attend the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern on March 22, 2022. (Photo Credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

As a couple, Luke Newton and Jade Davies created many memories

During their erstwhile relationship, Luke Newton and Jade Louise Davies vacationed in the Netherlands together and took to social media to share their relationship with fans.

In fact, Newton gushed to PopSugar in 2021 about their relationship — including Davies’ habit of scrapbooking their photos.

“She’s got an amazing memory, much better than mine, so it’s kind of nice for me to look back and go, ‘Oh, that’s what we were doing that day,’ rather than just remembering the photo,” he praised at the time.

Luke Newton attend the Season 3 screening of “Bridgerton” at Claridge’s Hotel on February 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In 2023, Luke Newton and Jade Louise Davies split

Newton and Davies broke up in 2023. The Sun explained at the time that their busy scheduled had put a strain on their relationship, causing them to drift apart.

Still, four years was quite a run for the relationship.

Since then, Davies has begun dating Morgan Gregory, a WestEnd actor. Perhaps their shared theater careers will help them to avoid encountering the same distance issues that she had with Newton.

Luke Newton attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern on March 22, 2022. (Photo Credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Who is Luke Newton dating in 2024?

As of the spring of 2024, there is no clear evidence of Newton dating anyone.

Or, if he is, he’s avoiding any semblance of a relationship on social media or in real-life appearances.

It is easy for an internationally recognizable television star to appear in photos after a simple date to the movies or a restaurant, but without anything of the sort materializing, most assume that he is currently single.

Perhaps Luke Newton’s ‘Bridgerton’ character will have more luck

For multiple seasons, the slow burn romance between Colin and Penelope has tantalized Bridgerton viewers.

Bridgerton fans spent the months ahead of the May 16 Season 3 premiere (with the second portion of the season set to premiere the following June 13) hoping that they’ll get to see Colin and Penelope’s relationship actually turn into, well, a relationship.

It is only natural for fans of the show, the characters, and the actors to wonder about their real-life romances.