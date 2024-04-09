Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Arrested for Exposing Herself: See Mugshot

Wynonna Judd’s daughter was arrested in Alabama after allegedly flashing drivers off the highway.

Grace Pauline Kelley, 27, was taken into custody on Friday, April 5, at 5:05 p.m. local time by the Millbrook Police Department, according to the arrest report filed.

Unfortunately, this is just her latest run in with the law after years of being in and out of jail, for one reason or another.

Wynonna Judd attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT))

Why Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Was Arrested

It’s not every day, in the middle of the day, on a quiet spring afternoon, that you get flashed while driving along the highway.

But that’s exactly what happened to drivers sharing the road with Grace last Friday. Wynonna’s daughter was arrested by police after she allegedly exposed her breasts and lower body near a highway, according to local station WSMV 4.

While making a commotion on the busy intersection of I-65 and Highway 14, she then sat on the roadside edge and refused to comply with the officer who tried to remove her.

She was book for indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations, and $1k bond was set for her release.

In her mugshot, posted on the Millbrook Police Department’s website, Grace is clearly identifiable by the tattoo above her right eye. She doesn’t smile wide like Morgan Wallen did in his mugshot, but rather looks disoriented and sullen.

Wynonna Judd and with her mom Naomi Judd at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

Her Previous Run-Ins With The Law

In November 2017, Grace found herself behind bars after leaving a court-mandated rehab program early.

The program was meant to be her saving grace, after she pled guilty to cooking and selling meth, according to Page Six.

After serving two years in prison, she was granted early released and parole, which remained in effect until 2024.

What this new arrest will mean for her remains to be seen.

The timing couldn’t be worse: April makes the second anniversary of her grandmother, Naomi Judd’s death. The country shocked the world and her family when she committed suicide at age 76.

Wynonna, nor her daughter, has made a public statement about the arrest yet.