Toby Keith’s CMT Awards Tribute: Lainey Wilson Leads All-Star Salute

Two months after his death, Toby Keith will be remembered by the country community at the CMT Awards with a tribute performance.

The seven-time Grammy winner, who co-hosted the CMT Awards several time, will be honored after he passed away after battling stomach cancer.

The performance is set to be one of the highlights of the evening. Here’s what you can expect.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 05: Toby Keith performs at the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. ((Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for CMT))

Toby Keith’s All-Star Tribute At CMT Music Awards: Who’s Performing?

Among those slated to perform the tribute are some of the hottest country stars of the new generation. Lainey Wilson, who’s is wildly popular for both her music and turn on Yellowstone, leads the pack.

She’ll be joined by country music duo Brooks & Dunn and Sammy Hagar. The latter appeared alongside Keith on an episode of his TV series “Rock & Roll Road Trip” in 2022.

Along with these musical acts, two special appearances are slated to open the tribute. Singer Lukas Nelson is set to be involved, along with Roger Clemons, son of Willie Clemons, who recorded the hit duet “Beer for My Horses” with Keith in 2008.

Pamela Anderson and Toby Keith host the 2003 CMT Flameworthy Video Music Awards (the show’s original name) at the Gaylord Entertainment Center April 7, 2003 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images)

Toby At The CMT Awards Through The Years

It seems only fitting that the show would pay special tribute to Toby Keith.

Not only was he a beloved country star, but he also was a part of the award show’s humble beginnings.

He hosted the show twice – once in 2003 and once in 2023 – alongside two, blonde bombshells: Pamela Anderson and Kristen Bell.

He also performed on the show 13 times, including one 10-year consecutive run of appearances.

Lest us not forget, he was also nominated 30 times, winning seven awards over the years.

Toby Keith and Roger Clemens attend the 2012 CMT “Artists Of The Year” AwardsÂ (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

CMT Music Award Performers In 2024

Along with the artists collected to pay tribute to Toby Keith, the night promises a slew of other great performances.

Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, Dasha, and Jason Aldean are all set to hit the stage.

They’ll be joined by Bailey Zimmerman, Megan Moroney, Sam Hunt, a special joint performance by Little Big Town/Sugarland, and Trisha Yearwood, who is receiving a special humanitarian award.