Toby Keith Reveals Stomach Cancer Diagnosis: “I Need Time to Breathe”

Toby Keith has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

In a statement posted on his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts on Sunday, the country music superstar said he was learned he had this disease last fall — and has been receiving various treatments ever since.

"I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery," Keith said, adding in simple, hopeful and general terms:

"So far, so good."

Concluded the 60-year old in his message:

"I need time to breathe, recover and relax.

"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait."

Last October, the 60-year old dropped his first studio album in five years.

He is currently on tour for this album ("Peso In My Pocket") and is scheduled to perform in Illinois and Michigan on June 17 and 18.

Despite the statement above, no official announcements have been made regarding possible changes to the singer’s tour scheduling.

The Oklahoma native also played a Memorial Day weekend show at the Heroes Honor Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida… and he performed for a sold out crowd at the San Antonio Rodeo in February.

In May, Keith attended The 2022 Toby Keith and Friends Golf Classic, which raised over $1.38 million for charity.

Keith and wife Tricia Lucus got married in 1984.

They share three kids: daughters Shelley Covel Rowland, 42, and Krystal Keith, 36, as well as son Stelen Keith Covel, 25.

The veteran star also has several grandchildren.

In an unfortunate coincidence, Keith has also long been an advocate for cancer patients.

In 2006 he founded the Toby Keith Foundation to provide support for children with cancer.

In 2014, the foundation opened OK Kids Korral, "a cost-free, convenient and comfortable home for pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment," as their website explains.

"There is no greater gift than keeping families strong and together during a difficult time," a statement on his foundation’s website states.

"If we can alleviate stress on a family, encourage a brother or sister and comfort a sick child, then we will make a difference in the fight against cancer."

Keith has amassed 42 Top 10 hits and 32 number-one songs, while selling 40 million albums.

He has performed hundreds of shows for U.S. service members abroad, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as at events for presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

In response to this sad news, meanwhile, a number of singers and entertainers took to social media and sent Keith their best wishes.

"Hang in there," wrote John Rich.

"wishing my big buddy a speedy recovery and a whole lotta love from most redheads around the world @tobykeith #SeeYouInCabo," added Sammy Hagar.

"Please take care of you and your family. We are here rooting for the chemo to work and to see you as soon as you’re able, not one day prior!" Tweeted Cathy Bingham.

"My heart, soul & prayers are always with you & your family. My friend keep your incredible warrior spirit," Bret Michaels wrote.