Robert Downey Jr. Divorced: His Marriage History to Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr.’s struggles with substance abuse have been well-documented, and at one point, the Oscar winner got divorced as a result of his issues with drugs and alcohol.

These days, the beloved star is living one of the most inspirational comeback stories in Hollywood history.

In March, Robert took home his first Academy Award, and he’s currently playing multiple roles in the acclaimed new HBO series The Sympathizer.

Best of all, he’s happily married to Susan Downey, his wife of nearly 19 years and the mother of his two youngest children.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

But it wasn’t all that long ago that Robert’s future looked rather bleak.

The future Iron Man endured some heartbreaking low points as a result of his addictions, including a 15-month prison sentence and a painful divorce from Deborah Falconer.

Robert Downey Jr. Divorced: How His First Marriage Ended in 2004

The Oscar winner attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Robert met singer-songwriter Deborah in May of 1992. They married six weeks later and welcomed a son the following year.

But after nine years of marriage, the couple legally separated, with Robert’s addiction issues and resulting trouble with the law bringing Deborah to her breaking point.

Robert Downey, Jr. on his way to a prison bus after his hearing August 5, 1999 in Malibu, California. (Photo by James Peterson/Online USA)

Robert’s previous relationship, with fellow actress Sarah Jessica Parker, also suffered as a result of his substance abuse.

Thankfully, Robert has been sober since 2003, and he credits his current wife with helping him turn his life around.

“I’d like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife — Susan Downey over there,” Robert said in his acceptance speech after winning the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work in Oppenheimer.

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That’s why I am here. Thank you,” he continued.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Comeback Story Continues

Robert’s comeback didn’t happen overnight, and there were plenty of setbacks along the way, but now, at 59, RDJ is once again one of the most beloved and bankable stars in Hollywood.

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend Netflix’s Sr. AFI Fest Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

The Downeys have now entered an exciting new phase in their careers, with both Robert and Susan being credited as executive producers on The Sympathizer.

And the couple’s kids even pitched in on the project by helping Robert shave his head for one of his roles.

During his Oscars acceptance speech, RDJ jokingly thanked his “terrible childhood” for helping him become the actor he is today.

Fortunately, Robert has managed to transform all that pain into something positive.

And these days, he and Susan are at the heads of what looks to be a very happy family.