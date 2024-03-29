50 Cent Denies Rape Allegation From Ex-Girlfriend Daphne Joy

50 Cent is speaking out today amid claims that he raped ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy.
The rapper dated Joy several years ago, and they share a son, 12-year-old Sire, together.
The allegations come on the heels of news that Joy was named in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy.
Jones alleged in his filing that Joy is a sex worker who was trafficked by Diddy.
50 has been trolling Diddy for weeks amid the mogul’s barrage of legal troubles, and he was quick to capitalize on the news that his ex was involved in the drama.
“I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker,” 50 wrote on Twitter this week.
Joy was quick to fire back at 50, accusing him of raping and physically abusing her throughout their relationship.
Daphne Joy Accuses 50 Cent of Rape
“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on,” Joy wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.
“You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me,” she added.
“You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”
From there, Joy accused her ex of being a negligent father to their son, writing:
“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you.
“I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”
50 Cent Responds to Rape Allegations
50 Cent responded to Joy’s allegations via his attorneys, who issued a statement to People.
“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” the statement reads.
“The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son.
“My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”
“Family court, great!” Joy wrote on Instagram in response to 50’s claims.
“He lacks a father figure in his life and needs male guidance. You’re finally catching on.”
Amid the ongoing federal investigation into Diddy’s alleged sex crimes, Joy posted a previous statement in which she denied that she had ever been a sex worker.
We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.