50 Cent Denies Rape Allegation From Ex-Girlfriend Daphne Joy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

50 Cent is speaking out today amid claims that he raped ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy.

The rapper dated Joy several years ago, and they share a son, 12-year-old Sire, together.

The allegations come on the heels of news that Joy was named in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy.

Jones alleged in his filing that Joy is a sex worker who was trafficked by Diddy.

Daphne Joy attends the Maybelline New York celebration of their latest collection with an LA beauty bash hosted By Gigi Hadid with celebrity makeup artist Erin Parsons at The Line Hotel on June 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Maybelline New York)

50 has been trolling Diddy for weeks amid the mogul’s barrage of legal troubles, and he was quick to capitalize on the news that his ex was involved in the drama.

“I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker,” 50 wrote on Twitter this week.

Joy was quick to fire back at 50, accusing him of raping and physically abusing her throughout their relationship.

50 Cent attends the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” New York Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Daphne Joy Accuses 50 Cent of Rape

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on,” Joy wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me,” she added.

“You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

Daphne Joy attends Maybelline’s Los Angeles Influencer Launch Event at 1OAK on August 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

From there, Joy accused her ex of being a negligent father to their son, writing:

“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you.

“I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”

50 Cent Responds to Rape Allegations

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson of the music group G-Unit performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

50 Cent responded to Joy’s allegations via his attorneys, who issued a statement to People.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” the statement reads.

“The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son.

“My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends WE TV’s “Hip Hop Homicides” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Family court, great!” Joy wrote on Instagram in response to 50’s claims.

“He lacks a father figure in his life and needs male guidance. You’re finally catching on.”

Amid the ongoing federal investigation into Diddy’s alleged sex crimes, Joy posted a previous statement in which she denied that she had ever been a sex worker.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.