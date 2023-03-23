Tom Cruise Still Wants Nothing to Do With Daughter Suri as 16-Year-Old Prepares For College

Even though his film Top Gun: Maverick wasn’t favored to win any awards, it was still strange that Tom Cruise wasn’t in attendance at the Academy Awards earlier this month.

There are many theories as to why the 60-year-old steered clear of the ceremony, but the consensus seems to be that Cruise would not have enjoyed being the butt of jokes aimed at him by host Jimmy Kimmel.

Tom’s Scientology, his short stature, and his perfectionist approach to acting all might have been addressed in Kimmel’s monologue.

But insiders say the topic that Cruise is most eager to avoid is his relationship — or lack thereof — with his youngest daughter.

Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

No one knows for sure when Tom last saw Suri, but we know that his involvement in the girl’s life has been minimal, to say the least.

These days, Suri — a product of Tom’s brief marriage to Katie Holmes — is 16 and beginning the process of looking at colleges in preparation for her high school graduation next year.

But according to a new report from Page Six, Tom will not be taking part in this important rite of passage.

Tom Cruise may have some issues, but you cannot deny: The actor is REALLY good looking. Consider this photo as evidence. (Photo via Getty)

The outlet reports that Cruise “has not seen the 16-year-old in a very long time and is not a part of her life.”

Cruise has not spoken publicly about the Suri situation since 2013, when he was deposed for his lawsuit against the Bauer Media Group.

“Listen, when there is a divorce … things change. It’s not an ideal scene. It’s not an ideal situation,” he told lawyers when asked if what was true that he had scarcely seen his daughter in the past year.

Tom Cruise is pictured here at the premiere of The Mummy. That film sucked. (Photo via Getty)

Asked if Holmes had left him “in part to protect Suri from Scientology,” Tom responded, “That was one of the assertions, yes.”

An insider confirmed to Page Six that Cruise’s devotion to Scientology is his main reason for steering clear of Suri.

Both Suri and her mother have been labeled “suppressive persons” by the Church’s leadership for their opposition to its teachings.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“This is his loss, his issue, his problem,” a source recently remarked to Page Six. “He must be really brainwashed.”

“I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother,” actress and lapsed Scientologist Leah Remini told the outlet.

In 2018, it was rumored that Cruise had not seen Suri in five years.

Actor Tom Cruise walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 03, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

While those reports have not been confirmed, it seems obvious that the actor has played a very minimal role in his daughter’s life.

And it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon.