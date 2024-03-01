Hailey Bieber’s Sister Arrested For Bar Fight In Georgia

Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia, was arrested in Georgia earlier this week after she was involved in a wild brawl at a bar.

Hmm, maybe papa Stephen Baldwin should be directing his prayers elsewhere?

While Hailey’s marriage has been making headlines, her older sister is adding her mugshot to the family album.

So what happened?

Alaia Baldwin with father Stephen Baldwin and sister Hailey Baldwin at the “Noah” New York premiere in 2014. ((Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images))

Hailey Bieber’s Sister Arrested For Bar Bawl Involving… Tampons?

Alaia Baldwin Aronow, Hailey Bieber‘s big sister, was busted in Savannah, GA on February 24th at a bar called Club Elan.

The owner reportedly called 911 to report an “unruly patron” who was causing a scene and attacking the staff. According to TMZ, who obtained a police report, officers arrived to fine Alaia in a state and unwilling to leave the bar.

According the statements of 3 differently employees, she had wandered into the employees-only bathroom, seemingly by mistake. But when she was told she couldn’t be in there and had to use the public restroom, she allegedly started becoming “belligerent and combative.”

Alaia Baldwin and her husband Andrew Aronow arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of “Below the Belt” in 2022. ((Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images))

Several employees attempted to reason with her, including two security guards and a bartender. Both went into the bathroom only to leave in injuries of some kind.

The guards claim she yanked hair out of one’s head, then proceeded to she kick the other in the groin when they tried to remove her from the scene.

But the weirdest claim comes from the bartender. She told cops that she attempted to help Alaia after seeing she needed a minute to throw up and change her tampon. Woman to woman, the bartender left her alone, for awhile, but returned to check on her after a good amount of time passed.

That’s when the female bartender claims Alaia threw her used tampon at her.

Ew. JUST… ew.

Alaia Baldwin and Hailey Bieber attend Endometriosis Foundation Of America’s 10th Annual Blossom Ball on May 08, 2019 in New York City. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Endometriosis Foundation of America ))

Alaia Baldwin Arrest On Assault and Battery Charges

After all was said and done, Alaia was finally removed from the bathroom and subsequently, the bar. When she talked to police, she told the officer she was defending herself. She added that the confrontations was no big deal.

The cops disagreed. Alaia was arrested on a number of charges: simple assault, simple battery, battery and trespassing. She also posed for this mug shot at the jail.