Is Lala Kent pregnant?

No matter how much Vanderpump Rules drama Lala Kent has, there’s always something more going on.

This time, fans think that Lala is ready to welcome her second child.

And it’s not only because she said as much!

Lala Kent attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Is Lala Kent pregnant?

Lala has already spoken openly about her desire to conceive Baby #2.

With no man in the picture at the moment, Lal revealed this week that her plan is to use IUI, aka intrauterine insemination.

In fact, Lala admitted she’s already got a sperm donor lined up.

Lala Kent attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

“I knew I wanted more kids,” Lala explained in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

“It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, ‘You’re going to find somebody,'” she recalled. “And I got to thinking, ‘Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?'”

Lala went on to add: “I think if there’s a will, there’s a way. I knew a donor was an option, and I knew IUI was an option.”

“It’s 2024,” Lala noted at the time.

“There are many ways to have a baby,” she affirmed, “and you don’t need a man to do it.”

That is very true! But she has yet to confirm a conception. Still, it could be that Lala will have big news to share with everyone sooner than expected.

But is she ALREADY pregnant? Fans dole out the RECEIPTS

This week, The US Sun reports that eyewitnesses spotted Lala Kent going about her evening in New York.

She attended a showing of Chicago on Broadway. She and Scheana Shay were there to support Ariana Madix, who is currently starring as Roxie Hart.

Lala Kent attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Why does a New York outing seem like a hint of pregnancy? Because of her outfit choice.

Lala opted for an oversized gray sweatshirt and a leopard print fur jacket.

Now, to be fair: it’s cold in New York in late January, and she’s accustomed to L.A. weather, so she may have needed extra layers.

Then again, according to the report, the clothing trend continued even in heated buildings and under hot studio lights.

Lala Kent attends The Brent Shapiro Foundation’s Summer Spectacular 2023 at The Beverly Hilton on September 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for The Brent Shapiro Foundation)

Was Lala Kent hiding something on Watch What Happens Live?

On Tuesday, January 30, Lala Kent was one of the guests on Watch What Happens Live.

Viewers could not help but notice that she was wearing loose-fitting clothes and not the voluminous garb that she wore out and about town, either.

Lala was wearing a large bomber jacket. Her clothes did a lot to conceal her form, so the logical leap for fans was that she could be hiding a baby bump.

On the final WWHL of January 2024, Lala Kent’s outfit choice raised suspicions.

Unlike Lala’s day out in the city, this was something that so many fans saw.

The Instagram equivalent would be if Lala were only posting selfies of herself from the shoulders up. That, too, would hide a potential baby bump.

But Lala could be hiding something like that in the baggy clothes that she’s been wearing. And a lot of fans believe that she is.

Lala Kent attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Lala already has one child. She shares 2-year-old Ocean with her ex, Randall Emmett.

Is 2024 the year that Ocean gets a brother or a sister? Our fingers are crossed for the family, as it seems this is something Lala really wants.

And we want it for her!