Football legend Michael Strahan and daughter Isabella shared a heartbreaking health update with fans.

On January 11, in an interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts, Isabella revealed that she’s been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of malignant brain tumor usually found in children.

Isabella Strahan is battling brain cancer. She revealed the news on GMA, alongside her father. (YouTube/Good Morning America)

Michael Strahan’s Daughter Diagnosed With Cancer

Seated beside her father, the 19-year-old put on a brave face and expressed high hopes for her future as she spoke of her battle with this terrifying illness.

“I didn’t notice anything was off till probably like October 1,” Isabella told Roberts.

“That’s when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn’t walk straight.”

Isabella went on to explain that her vertigo symptoms quickly developed into something even more worrisome.

“I was throwing up blood,” she recalled one frightening incident.

“I was like, ‘Hm, this probably isn’t good.’ So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family.”

It was then that Michael encouraged his daughter to undergo a full battery of tests in order to get to the root of the problem.

“That was when we decided, ‘You need to really go get a thorough checkup,'” the Good Morning America co-host recalled.

“And thank goodness for the doctor. I feel like this doctor saved her life because she was thorough enough to say, ‘Let’s do the full checkup.'”

Sophia Strahan, host Michael Strahan, and Isabella Strahan attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

What Is Medulloblastoma?

Medulloblastom is a cancerous and fast-growing brain tumor that develops in the back of the brain, known as the cerebellum.

This part of the brain is where movement and coordination are controlled, according to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, where she is being treated.

In late October, Isabella underwent surgery to remove the tumor, followed by months of radiation treatment.

She explained today that she feels fortunate to have access to the best treatment and has zero doubt that she’ll be able to make a full recovery.

Michael Strahan and daughters Sophia and Isabella attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

How is Michael Strahan’s Daughter Doing Today?

Given that her sit down with Roberts and her father was months after her surgery, Isabella was well into her recovery — and she was optimistic!

“I’m feeling good. Not too bad. And I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap,” Isabella said.

“But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing,” she continued.

“I literally think that in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world because I’ve got an amazing daughter,” Michael chimed.

“I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this.”

Robin Roberts accepts the Sager Strong Award onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Sport)

This was a very personal interview for Roberts for a number of reasons.

In addition to the fact that she co-hosts GMA with Isabella’s father, Roberts is also a cancer survivor, having overcome both breast cancer and myelodysplastic syndrome, which affects the bone marrow.

The list of celebrities who have battled cancer is a long and inspirational one, but it’s not often that we hears of a public figure receiving a diagnosis at such an incredibly young age.

Our thoughts go out to Isabella, Michael, and the entire Strahan family as they face this fight together.