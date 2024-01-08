Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of famous brothers Nick and Aaron, died on December 23, 2023.

The 41-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathroom of her Florida home by police. She was then pronounced dead by the time she reached the hospital.

By how did she die?

Bobbie Jean Carter (far left), with her siblings Nick Carter, Leslie Carter, Angel Carter, and Aaron Carter at the 2006 Style Network Party. ((Photo by Chad Buchanan/Getty Images))

It’s the question that’s concerning fans, especially given that her death follows the passing of her brother, Aaron Carter, by less than two years.

Do the police know what caused the death of Bobbie Jean Carter? Here’s the latest information.

How Did Nick Carter’s Sister Die?

Bobbie Jean Carter’s cause of death is still under review.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation to look into why Bobbie Jean passed. So far, they have yet to conclude on a cause.

What we do know is that deputies learned that Bobbie Jean was on probation for cocaine possession at the time of her death.

According to information shared with People Magazine, no narcotics or paraphernalia were found in Bobbie Jean’s bedroom or bathroom.

Authorities also noted that there were no signs of foul play at the scene.

Bobbie Jean Carter (right), with siblings Aaron Carter and Angel Carter arrive at Rolling Stone Magazine’s “20th Annual Hot List” at the Stone Rose on October 3, 2006 ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

It is unclear who was looking after Bobbie Jean either at the time of her death, as she wasn’t in a very good place. She’d reportedly just been released from prison after a two month stint, and she was looking after her daughter Bella, 8, at the time.

We’ll update with more information as it comes available.

Nick Carter’s Siblings & Their Tragic Deaths

Sadly, Bobbie Jean was the third of Backstreet Boy singer Nick Carter’s four siblings to pass away.

His younger brother, pop star Aaron Carter, died in 2022. His cause of death was confirmed as drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, the generic form of brand-name Xanax. He was just 34 years old.

Aaron and Nick Carter at a Playboy Mansion party in 2012 ((Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images))

This was ten years following the death of his sister Leslie in 2012. She was only 25 when she died of an apparent drug overdose.

After their passing, this means Nick and his sister Angel are the only siblings left. All five of the Carter kids appeared on the the E! reality series “House of Carters” in together in 2006.

Bobbie Jean Carter’s Funeral

Bobbie Jean was laid to rest on January 6, 2024. Her funeral and burial were held somewhere outside of Tampa, close to where her mom, Jane lives.

It was a small, private ceremony and her mother gave the eulogy, according to reports.

However, there has been confirmation if Nick Cater attended the service.

Still, he did release a statement after her passing.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean,” Carter wrote in an Instagram post.

“I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”