Ramona Singer: I Love That I’m on RHONY Legacy! Sorry I Called It Loser Legacy!

Late last year, we heard that Ramona Singer was not on RHONY Legacy.

She even called the special Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5 “Loser Legacy,” which … more or less fits with her brand and creativity.

Well, if that cast is made up of losers, then Ramona is taking an L, too.

Not only is she part of the cast, but instead of bashing the concept, she’s hyping it up.

Ramona Singer attends Angel Ball 2022 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022. (Getty)

The fifth iteration of Ultimate Girls Trip is The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

RHONY Legacy‘s cast includes Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, Kristen Taekman, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan.

It will also mark Ramona Singer’s return to reality television.

Ramona Singer attends the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022. (Getty)

As you can see for yourself in the video below, Ramona spoke to Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap to tease what’s coming.

“We are going to shoot in St. Barts,” Ramona shared.

“We’re going to revisit that famous pirate scene,” she dished, “where Luann got busted with a pirate.”

Luann de Lesseps appears on a The Real Housewives of New York City reunion special. (Bravo)

“It probably won’t air until next year,” Ramona acknowledged, meaning 2024.

“But,” she declared, “it’s going to be fabulous.” Will it?

“To me, doing a whole show again for three months, 20 episodes, is too daunting for me,” Ramona continued.

There are times when Ramona Singer’s facial expression shows bewilderment and confusion. (Bravo)

“That’s why I built this podcast with Avery [her daughter]” Ramona explained, “’cause I could be in touch with my fans and be totally unfiltered and not edited.”

She added: “But now, just to go on a fabulous trip for one week, it’s like the perfect thing — it’s fabulous.”

Ramona then claimed: “I thought it was a brilliant idea.”

But actually, Ramona did not always believe that this was such a good idea. She dished the entire concept, and even swore off reality TV.

So … what was that all about?

“That was unfiltered and I spoke without thinking,” Ramona now claims. “Nothing Bravo does is a loser.”

Ramona Singer wears a rose gold dress in a promotional shot from The Real Housewives of New York Season 12. (Bravo)

“Bravo has been very good to me and this is a brilliant idea,” Ramona emphasized.

“Our best ratings were when we went on these trips to Morocco, or St. Thomas… wherever we went,” she added.

“So,” Ramona projected, “this is gonna be great.”

Ramona Singer is the Queen of bad decisions on The Real Housewives of New York Season 10 Episode 12. (Bravo)

This whole “Legacy” concept came up when Bravo decided to revamp RHONY, which had been floundering, with a new cast.

Previous cast members were going to get their own spinoff series — with the “Legacy” name — until negotiations came to a grinding halt.

Then, the idea to make it a season of Ultimate Girls Trip was born. This will air on Peacock, and often features “all stars” crossovers.