On Tuesday, King Charles will turn 75.
That’s a milestone under any circumstances, but the occasion is especially meaningful in Charles’ case, as it will be the monarch’s first birthday since his long-awaited coronation back in May.
Naturally, the UK’s best and brightest will be in attendance at a star-studded soiree in the king’s honor.
But that group will not include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who say they weren’t invited to Charles’ birthday party.
(A source close to Buckingham Palace insists that the couple received an invitation but never acknowledged it. Even critics of the Sussexes agree that Harry and Meghan’s version of events seems more plausible.)
And according to a new report from UK tabloid the Express, it’s not enough for Charles to know that Harry and Meghan won’t be in attendance at his birthday party.
One insider claims that reps for the king have instructed guests not to mention the names of his youngest son and American daughter-in-law during the royal birthday celebrations.
An insider tells the outlet that friends and associates of the king’s have been “quietly” instructed not to utter “dreaded H or M” words in his presence.
“Not only will the King hold a lavish reception at Clarence House on November 14, but he will also make an appearance at a charity event at Highgrove a day earlier,” a source told the outlet.
“It has been made very clear that Sussex discussions are firmly off the table at both events.”
Charles’ birthday celebration will be a multi-day event, and staff is reportedly hopeful that the monarch will be so busy he won’t even have time to think about those who are not in attendance.
“The King has a busy few days between November 12 and 15,” the source told the Express.
“It will involve a lot of back and forth between London and Gloucestershire, but he’s determined to celebrate his 75th birthday without any interruptions,” the insider continued, adding:
“He doesn’t want the day to be overshadowed by people who aren’t there – the unmentionables as staff now call them.”
And according to one UK journalist, Charles isn’t the only one who will be happy not to think about Harry and Meghan for a few days.
“Most senior members of the British monarchy are more than relieved by the news that the two former royals known as Harry and Meghan are simply not going to be returning for the birthday celebrations of his Majesty, The King,” Neil Sean wrote in his latest column for Fox News.
According to Sean, the final straw came when Meghan made disparaging remarks about Charles’ parenting while helping Harry promote his memoir
“Meghan stated that Harry had lost his father in a magazine interview, and this really cut through the heart of His Majesty, the King, who has always been there for his youngest son and felt that this was the worst possible thing that could be said publicly about him as a father,” he wrote.
“But more importantly, who needs victims at a family celebration?”
It’s a question that seems to sum up many Brits’ views on the topic of Harry and Meghan.
And if Charles truly feels the same, then it might be a very long time before we see any mending of fences between the king and his estranged son.