Taylor Swift Jets Off Ahead of Travis Kelce Birthday: Is it Over?

Amidst the ongoing saga of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we’ve seen the superstar musician adopt a super supportive role.

She’s followed him around to his games, cheering him on. Taylor’s even dragged along some of her famous friends. Even her fans have involved themselves, causing his jersey to sell out.

But they both have time-consuming, high-profile careers. How long can this last? Is it already over?

That’s what fans are asking after Taylor flew off … just days before Travis’ birthday.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023. (Getty)

On Wednesday, October 4, Taylor Swift packed up her things and left New York City.

Page Six reports that eyewitnesses spotted her luggage on a transport outside of her Tribeca apartment.

The vehicle then headed to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, where Taylor apparently departed.

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman cheer prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023. (Getty)

What makes this departure surprising is the date.

Thursday, October 5 was his birthday. Travis is now 34 years old.

It’s weird to leave town one day before your entanglement’s birthday, right? Unless you’re headed out together on a getaway as a couple. And there’s no indication that this is what was happening.

Taylor Swift reacts during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

We should note that, as far as anyone knows, Travis Kelce did not make any plans for his birthday.

In fact, he apparently had a “previous work commitment” scheduled.

Truth be told, working on your birthday is one of the many grim realities of adult life. And yes, even rich and famous people sometimes have to. So … Taylor skipping town likely doesn’t mean anything regarding what they have going.

Taylor Swift cheers prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It is our understanding that America’s professional football season is underway.

The NFL will continue to play for months. It’s a big deal for some people and even in some entire households.

Travis Kelce plays for a team known as the Chiefs. This coming Sunday, they will square off against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

If I sound unfamiliar with football, it’s because I am. Like many of Taylor’s fans, I had never heard of Travis Kelce before a few weeks ago.

(For much of the world, we hear about most athletes when they date a Kardashian or commit a crime)

But many are noting that the increased spotlight on Kelce, from sales of his jersey to increased discussion, has stemmed from Taylor’s mere presence in the stands at his games.

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

To hear it from the other side — people who are fans of sportsball in its various forms — people seem shocked that Kelce wasn’t a household name.

We find ourselves feeling reminded of when Gwen Stefani first hooked up with Blake Shelton. Their fans could not have been more different. Frankly, that hasn’t changed. (What a weird pairing!)

It’s hard to say whether Taylor and Travis will make lifelong Swifties or sportsball fans out of anyone who wasn’t one or the other already. But it’s fun seeing where this goes.