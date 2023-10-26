Sister Wives will take a slight break from the drama this Sunday night.

Over the course of Season 18, a majority of airtime on this TLC reality show has centered on Kody Brown being a pretty awful husband and person and how this has caused him to lose three-quarters of his spouses.

We mean, the guy trashed Christine as pathetic just a few days ago.

On the next brand new installment of the program, however, focus will shift to some happier news.

In the form of a pregnancy!

“There’s one other major surprise that I haven’t told anyone yet,” Mykelti Brown tells the camera in a clip published by Us Weekly.

Mykelti is then seen showing her mother (Christine) and other family members — including brother Paedon and sister Ysabel — images from an ultrasound… prior to dropping the blessed bombshell.

“I’m having twins,” she says as Christine covers her mouth in shock and disbelief before enveloping her daughter in a huge hug.

“Are you so excited to only get pregnant one more time?” the 51-year teases, to which Mykelti replies: “We’re done after this.”

Christine Brown opens up via a confessional in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

Christine, as you might expect, is simply overjoyed over this news.

She later turns to hug Mykelti’s husband, Tony Padron, while jumping for joy as the group celebrates.

“Are you freaking kidding me?” Christine says. “You’re having twins!”

Fast forward to a confessional, and Christine simply beaming as she continues to process the huge announcement.

“I’ve never seen a sonogram of twins before. Ever, ever, ever,” she says. “I already love them. I already love them so much.”

Looking great! It’s clear that Christine Brown’s daughter and son-in-law having been getting in shape. (Instagram)

Mykeltki and Tony have been married since 2016.

They welcomed their first baby, daughter Avalon, in 2021.

Mykelti announced on Instagram in June 2022 that she was expecting twins, eventually giving birth to sons Archer and Ace five months later.

“I’m glad my sons have finally come to play!” Tony gushed in a statement at the time.

Christine Brown has a slight smirk on her face here during a Sister Wives confessional. (TLC)

Mykeltki, who has appeared on Sister Wives here and there over the years, made headlines in January when she confirmed that Meri was sometimes abusive toward her.

“I don’t remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me,” she said at the time, adding:

“She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger…

“I honestly think I got the brunt of it. My siblings have told me multiple times that they think that I did receive the worst that she gave. However, I think that we were all affected by her.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sunday nights at 10/9c.