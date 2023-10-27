This NOT exactly just in:

Kody Brown is an insensitive A-Hole.

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown will sit down and finally delve into the recent history of her failed marriage.

She and got Kody actually legally wed in 1990… for the latter to file for divorce two decades later in order to marry Robyn Brown instead.

Meri Brown spills some tea here on just how and why Kody dumped her. (TLC)

“In our religious background and when he and I got married, we married with the intention of forever,” the Sister Wives star says in footage released this week by E! News.

Their bond, as she explained it via confessional, “literally was an eternal covenant.”

Except, it wasn’t.

Not to Kody.

Meri Brown is trying her best to move on after a failed marriage to Kody. (TLC)

Thinking back the moment she knew her marriage was over, Meri said Kody told her the following:

“‘Well, I’m just not interested. You can stick around if you want.'”

What a sweetheart, huh?

“Why would I want to do that eternally?” the 52-year-old wonders on the episode. “Be with somebody who really just has changed his mind about me.”

Meri Brown posted this photo for social media followers to see in summer of 2023. (Instagram)

This is a fair question … although Meri spent years sticking around.

She admitted on many occasions in 2022 and 2021 that she maintained hope that Kody would basically change his mind and see her the way he used to see her.

While chatting with host Sukanya Krishnan on the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all special, Meri confessed on stage that she had not slept with Kody for 10 years.

“That’s definitely something that I miss. I miss emotional intimacy with him. I miss conversations with him. I miss physical intimacy with him,” she said at the time.

“I would love it if he would hold my hand. I have hope that he will [come back to full fellowship] and also if he never does then I’m going to create my own peace and happiness within the family relationships that I do have.

“This is my family.”

Kody Brown ponders life in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

At one point late last year, as things continued to fall apart in her non-romance, Meri suggested that she and Kody be upfront with fans about where they stood.

“I said to him, because our life is public, ‘Why don’t we just be real open and honest about this?’ That we should discuss this and that we should really be open about our story with this.” she says on the October 29 episode.

“And he said, ‘No, I don’t want to do that.’ He said, ‘I just have so much criticism I don’t want to be open and vocal about it. Let’s just keep this between us.'”

Thankfully, Meri wasn’t having it.

Meri Brown is in London in this photo, and looking pretty darn happy about it, too. (Instagram)

“I’m not gonna go the rest of my life hiding the fact that this is the way that our relationship is and hiding the fact that you said to me you don’t wanna ever have a relationship with me,” Meri added.

“This is my story too, and I have the right to tell my story.”

Fast forward to January 2023 and the announcement from Kody and Meri that they are no longer a couple.

Of any kind.

Kody Brown has his classic sneer across his face in this Sister Wives confessional. (TLC)

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the parents of one said in a joint statement back then.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Sister Wives airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.

