Kris Jenner Wants Meghan Markle to Collaborate With the Kardashians: Could It Actually Happen?

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their intention to step down as working royals, there were concerns about how the couple would support themselves.

After all, they would no longer have access to the family fortune, and neither of them could boast a ton of real-world work experience.

Sure, Meghan forged a successful career as an actress, but even if she were willing and able to return to that life, the salary of a B-tier star on a basic cable legal drama would not enable the duke and duchess to live in the style to which they had become accustomed.

But the Sussexes had a plan — one that would enable them to fund their humanitarian efforts by partnering up with world’s most recognized media brands.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Unfortunately, it didn’t quite pan out.

Meghan’s Spotify podcast was canceled after a single season, and the Sussexes’ two docu-series for Netflix didn’t make much of a splash.

Recent polls indicate that Harry and Meghan are less popular than ever, both in the US and the UK.

Insiders say the Sussexes will do just about anything to regain their former marketability — but are they desperate enough to team up royal family of reality TV?

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian attend an intimate dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion to celebrate its latest special print edition ‘The Age of Influence’ at Peachy’s/Chinese Tuxedo on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Yes, according to a new report from UK tabloid The Mirror, Kris Jenner is working her momager magic in an effort to unite the Sussex and Kardashian brands.

Sources say Kris is trying to bring Meghan and Harry “into the mainstream” with an appearance on her family’s Hulu reality show.

And amazingly, it seems the Sussexes might actually be open to the idea.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle. It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon,” a source tells the outlet, adding that Kris is “willing” to wait for the “long-term prize.”

The insider adds that talks are “still in the early stages,” but Kris is fully committed to “bedding [the Sussexes] into her family’s inner circle.”

The source claims that Kris has been “assured” by Meghan and Harry’s team that there is “no issue in principle” with the couple putting in a brief appearance on an episode of The Kardashians.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, KhloÃ© Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend Kim Kardashian the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Getty Images)

“Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative,” they added.

Of course, royal traditionalists in the UK would absolutely lose their minds if Harry and Meghan cheapened the brand by partnering with the Kard clan.

But that may actually sweeten the deal for the Sussexes, who might take pleasure in the thought of further infuriating their harshest critics.

Don’t get us wrong, this all sounds very unlikely — but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Kris Jenner!