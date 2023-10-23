Amy Slaton Feels Like a “Pink Lady,” Is Unrecognizable on TikTok

Amy Slaton… is that really you?!?

This is the general reaction TikTok users across the globe expressed this week after the 1000-Lb Sisters star shared a photo of herself on the social media platform.

As you can see below, Slaton is rocking a pink leather jacket — along with a skintight black top underneath — in a snapshot she played on loop for her significant number of followers.

“I feel like a pink lady,” the mother of two wrote over the top of the image, making a reference to the classic movie Grease.

Amy Slaton, is that you?!? The reality star has just lost so, so much weight. (TikTok)

Amy also has purple hair here and simply looks like a completely different person than she did just a few years ago.

We mean, just look at the photo above.

And now look at the photo below, courtesy of a 1000-Lb Sisters confessional:

Amy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

What a transformation!

The veteran reality star qualified in 2019 for gastric bypass surgery, a procedure that enabled her not just to lose a lot of weight.

But to lose enough weight where doctors told her it was safe to get pregnant and deliver a baby.

Amy is mother to a nearly three-year old son named Gage and a one-year old son named Glenn, both of whom she shares with estranged husband Michael.

Amy Slaton smiles for the camera here to promote 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Unfortunately, we detailed on this very website, Amy and Michael are going through a divorce.

The former high school sweethearts have been married for approximately four years, but sources indicated this spring that the addition of their kids sadly messed with their romantic dynamic.

On an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters aired in February, viewers were seemingly given a glimpse of where things had gone wrong between the spouses, as Michael sat around drinking while Amy was left to care for the kids.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

Said an insider to The Sun awhile back:

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids. They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Then there was a 911 call made public this spring, during which the two really got into it.

The disagreement took place around 2:30 in the afternoon on on February 24.

“Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn’t want to,” the report stated, seemingly contradicting the fact that Michael ended up being the one to submit the legal termination papers a couple weeks later.

Slaton, for her part, alleged Michael “became violent” and started “throwing things” with the pair’s toddlers at home.

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple. (TLC)

Fast forward all these months, though, and Amy appears to be doing a lot better.

We hear she has a boyfriend.

And then we look on TikTok and we see the evolution of her figure and we’re just so very proud of how far she has come.

w

w