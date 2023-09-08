Meri Brown Sends Inspiring Message, Tells Everyone to WORTHY UP

Meri Brown is standing nice and tall on her own two feet.

Or at least she’s trying very hard to do so.

Earlier this week, the Sister Wives cast member was in New York City when she decided it would be a good time to pass along some life advice on Instagram.

“Worthy Up!” she wrote with letters on a magnetic bulletin board. “Reminding you that because you exist, you are worthy!”

Meri Brown wants everyone to WORTHY UP. What a great message, right? (Instagram)

This is a simple motto that Brown has pushed for a long while now.

Yes, she’s talking to her many, many followers.

But Meri is also talking to herself, we believe, after previously explaining that she’s ready to move on in the wake of her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

The couple confirmed the termination of its marriage back in January.

Meri Brown shared this photo to celebrate July Fourth in the year 2023. (Instagram)

The TLC star elaborated on the importance of her message in her Instagram caption, stating:

“You don’t need to earn anything, prove anything, or be anything other than who you are.

“You deserve love, you deserve to be seen and heard, and you deserve to exist as you are and in your full glory, simply because you’re YOU!”

This is the sort of message folks had tried to impart on Meri for years… after she insisted on staying with Kody despite the father of 17 making it clear he was totally over her as a romantic partner.

What does everyone think? Meri Brown debuted a new hairstyle in July 2023. (Instagram)

“We all have moments where we feel unworthy, or feel like we have to prove something, or even worse, allow other people’s opinions or pressures of the world around us, to dictate who we are,” Meri added.

“Let’s stop that!”

The mother of one concluded her message with a reminder to fans, sharing:

“Let’s step into our power, and simply BE! Let’s cheer on those around us to simply BE! Let’s Worthy Up!! Worthy Up with me, Friends! We got this! #WorthyUp #GreatnessBeginsToday #NewYorkStateOfMind”

Meri Brown pretty happy and relaxed in this photo of the reality star from the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

In the months since her split from her husband of 32 years, Kody Brown, Meri has undergone what she called “a season of change.”

In June, for example, Brown uploaded a video on TikTok advising followers to go with their guts as she reflected on her own lack of trust in herself.

“We don’t trust ourselves as much as we should,” she said at the time.

Meri confessed that she was working on “having the courage to be true and authentic to myself, to be able to do and say the things that I know that I need to do because ultimately, when you trust yourself and you act on that trust, it’s going to give you more power in the long run.”