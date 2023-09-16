Jill Duggar: Yes, I’m on Birth Control! Thank Goodness, Too!

Jill Duggar is no longer her parents’ daughter.

Not in a figurative sense, at least.

The 32-year old is making headlines all over the place these days after releasing Counting the Cost, a memoir that chronicles her life within reality television’s most controversial family.

In multiple sections of this book, Duggar lays into her mom and dad.

Jill Duggar is holding the manuscript for her explosive memoir in this photo. (Instagram)

She writes, for example, about all the money her father made off of her and her siblings during their time on TLC.

Jill also details the dark moments of her brother’s molestation scandal and all the ways in which her parents protected the child sex offender.

Elsewhere, Duggar delves into the motivation behind breaking one of Jim Bob and Michelle’s most precious rules.

Yes, as she first admitted in October 2020, Jill is on birth control.

Jill Duggar shared this photo that was taken in her garden in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After having a C-section in 2017, the author now says that decided to protect herself in this manner because doctors recommend that women don’t become pregnant for at least 18 months after such a surgery.

In her memoir, the Counting On alum said that she and husband Derick agreed it was the right decision, although Duggar admitted she felt guilty about it and “kept it a secret from nearly everyone.”

As you likely know, Jim Bob and Michelle most definitely do NOT believe in birth control.

They want their daughters and their daughters-in-law to become baby-making factories as soon as they’re married.

Jill Duggar has published her debut memoir. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I was devastated at the thought of not being able to have more kids, and I felt like my fertility had been robbed from me,” she writes in the book.

“But also, dare I say it, I was somewhat relieved.

“The devastation far outweighed the relief, but there was a small part of me that appreciated the excuse not to have to go through a zillion pregnancies and deliveries.”

Jill and Derick are parents to an eight-year old son named Samuel, a five-year old son named Israel and a 14-month old named Freddy.

Jill Duggar and her husband hold very little back in the Amazon documentary meant to expose the former’s parents. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

In this book, Jill recounts how she feared she and Samuel would die shortly after his birth.

It was then that physicians discovered there were signs of bleeding in Samuel’s brain … and he remained in the NICU for nine days.

About three years ago, Jill told People Magazine about this same birth control decision, signaling back then that she was growing very independent from her parents and their teaching.

“Growing up, it was ingrained in me that if you don’t have as many kids as you’re able to, that there’s something wrong with that,” she told this outlet.

“But there was a shift in me where I felt like it wasn’t wrong if you decide as a couple that it’s best for you to wait.

“Children are a blessing, but that doesn’t mean that at all costs you should have as many kids as possible.”