Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral Suspended from Real Housewives of New Jersey Due to Bloody Brawl

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has run into a really big problem.

According to multiple outlets, Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral have been suspended from filming the Bravo program while an investigation regarding the two women is under review.

An investigation into what, you may be wondering?

A vicious fight!

Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral are featured in this promotional pictures on behalf of Bravo. (Bravo)

Insiders tell Page Six tell that these cast members got into heated exchange — which turned physical — during an event hosted by Teresa Giudice last Thursday night.

“Jennifer pushed Danielle during the argument and Danielle retaliated by crumpling her plastic cup and hurling it towards Jennifer’s face, drawing blood,” a source tells this publication.

There were no major injuries, just to be clear.

A second source tells this same outlet that Aydin sustained only a scratch when Cabral threw her beverage; while the former did not receive medical attention on site.

Jennifer Aydin is about to give YouTube viewers a tour of her home in this video. (Bravo/YouTube)

It’s unclear exactly what prompted the back-and-forth, but the reality stars have “been falling out all season, [although] this argument escalated in ways it hadn’t yet,” a source tells People Magazine.

As a result of the apparent incident, Aydin and Cabral were suspended from filming for numerous days; as of this writing, the suspension remains in place.

“Neither filmed this weekend but they have scheduled scenes this week,” a second source explained to People.

Neither Aydin nor Cabral has commented on the controversy.

Danielle Cabral turned the camera on herself while on set in this photo. (Instagram)

Dolores Catania and friends of the cast Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider were present at the time of the altercation, while other cast members Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda did not attend the gathering.

Aydin debuted on this franchise back in 2018, while Cabral who entered the Rea Housewives fray last year.

The two notably got along during Season 13, but their dynamic shifted in a major way while filming the upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey installment.

“They have clashed a lot,” Page Six reports.

“Jennifer has accused Danielle of not donating money during a recent charity event, while Danielle has accused Jennifer of stealing her hairdresser.”

Danielle Cabral addresses the camera in this Season 13 confessional. (Bravo)

Bravo has not yet set a premiere date for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14.

“Everyone is shocked,” Page Six concludes of the stars’ collective reaction to this fracas. “And no one has any idea when Danielle and Jennifer will begin filming again.”

Cabral, meanwhile, wrote “focus on the good. And let God handle the rest” on her Instagram Story on Sunday prior to checking out “MJ the Musical” on Broadway.

Aydin, for her part, shared an Instagram Story about spending a “low-key” evening with Giudice at the latter’s house on Saturday.