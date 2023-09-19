Kroy Biermann Asks Court to Let Him Sell House Over Kim Zolciak Objections: We're Friggin' Destitute!

Last month, Kroy Biermann filed to divorce Kim Zolciak.

Wait, again? Yes. This was the second time this year, and came after their reconciliation.

Apparently, Kim hopes that Kroy will change his mind (again). And she’s also dragging her heels on the sale of the house.

So Kroy is seeking a court order to force the sale of their home — and citing that they are “destitute” and need the cash immediately.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had a decent run as a couple. Alas, their marriage may be over. (Instagram)

On Monday, September 18, Kroy Biermann filed court documents asking the court to allow him and estranged wife Kim Zolciak to sell their home.

As we have previously reported, Kim and Kroy have debts. One of those is a federal tax debt, resulting in the IRS’ $1.1 million lien on the property.

According to Page Six‘s report, he cited that they are “financially destitute” and need to sell the $3 million property in order to make ends meet.

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband are very much over. They’re saying very mean things about each other. (instagram)

Kroy wrote that Kim’s alleged “reckless spending habits and love for online gambling” have wrecked their family’s finances.

Remember, BMW is suing them for $400,000.

And Capital One/Saks is suing to recoup $100,000. There are a lot of bills to pay.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are at a Kentucky Derby hat contest on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York in this photo. (Getty)

Kroy’s filing indicates that he believes that there is “some equity” remaining in the property.

They would have to sell the home immediately in order to benefit from this financial opportunity to ease the strain of their debts.

According to Kroy, he fears that a second foreclosure “looms on the horizon.”

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband can’t seem to decide what their future holds. (Instagram)

Kroy doesn’t just want to sell the home to pay their debts.

His hope, he writes, is to sell the home and use its remaining equity to purchase or otherwise acquire new homes.

One for him, and one for Kim. (Hey, that rhymes!) Clearly, Kroy wants housing security … and to no longer live with his ex.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak are deep in debt. But still deeply in love apparently! (Getty)

Previously, Kim had requested that a specific judge preside over their case.

According to Kroy, this is nothing more than a stalling tactic, calling it “a direct attempt to delay” the sale of their marital property.

“Time and time again, [Zolciak] has stated that she will not move and therefore will not cooperate in any attempt to sell the marital residence,” he accused in the documents.

Seems impossible to believe now, but Kroy and Kim were once a very happy couple. (Instagram)

“Unfortunately, [Zolciak] is too self-absorbed to realize the impact her actions will continue to have upon the minor children,” Kroy then accused.

Wow. He’s seriously not pulling any punches.

Of course, Kroy has also claimed that Kim behaves “abusively” in front of their four minor children — who range from 12-year-old KJ to 9-year-old Kane. And he requested a guardian ad litem to investigate and protect the welfare of the kids.

Kim and Kroy are seen here during much better and happier times. (Instagram)

That could be borne of genuine concern or it could be a smear tactic against Kim. We do know that he’s seeking sole custody of all four minor children.

Similarly, a lot of what Kroy is saying in his filing about the house makes a lot of sense … but that doesn’t mean that he’s right.

It’s Kim’s house, too. And perhaps her own filing will be just as persuasive as his. Maybe.