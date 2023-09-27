Jill Duggar: Jim Bob Is Afraid of Me! He Won’t Confront Me Face-to-Face!

For most of her life, Jill Duggar was intimidated by her domineering dad, Jim Bob.

But now, those days are long gone, and it seems that father and daughter have reversed roles.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Jill released her debut memoir earlier this month, and the book has stirred up quite a bit of controversy within her family.

Jim Bob is portrayed as the villain of Jill’s story, which is exactly what fans expected.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar has come out with a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

But there’s another aspect of the relationship between JB and his second-eldest daughter that caught readers by surprise.

While in the past, Jim Bob always came off as a domineering, overbearing figure in the lives of his daughters, in Jill’s depiction, he seems a shell of his former self.

In a recent interview, Jill recalled her most recent encounter with her estranged father, and it seems that she was surprised by how unintimidating he was.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar pose with their many, many children. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Jill says she was enjoying a “girls’ brunch” with sister Jinger Duggar when Jim Bob “showed up” unannounced.

Jill says she expected to be confronted by her father and was surprised by the sheepish way that he exited the situation.

“He won’t bring anything up when we’re all together,” she said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, noting that her most recent interactions with Jim Bob have been “awkward” but not confrontational.

Jim Bob Duggar speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

She added that Jim Bob’s attitude toward his children is “not like it used to be.”

“It used to be you would get pulled to the side into a room and [told off], you know, behind closed doors,” Jill continued.

Now, however, it seems JB is aware that his position of power within the family is not as secure as it used to be.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar don’t seem like good people, in our opinion. (Instagram)

“But now… there’s this respect of our boundary, where it would not fly. Like, we would pick up and leave [if] something that came up,” Jill explained.

“I think what’s sad is that the pattern we’ve seen is kinda happening to us, where if you’re somebody that he can’t control then you’re cut off,” Jill’s husband Derick Dillard chimed in.

“It’s like, ‘I can’t control you, so you’re cut off.'”

Jill went on to say that she hopes to at least partially repair her relationship with her father, but she’s skeptical about that possibility.

Jill Duggar holds a cup of coffee while looking into the camera for this selfie. (Instagram)

“You can hang out sometimes, and have surface-level conversations,” she explained.

“Which is what I am actually wanting right now.”

Unfortunately, Jim Bob seems incapable of interacting with women he can’t control.

And it seems unlikely that he would be willing to change his ways and his ridiculous worldview for the sake of his relationship with Jill.