Billy Miller Cause of Death Revealed, Tragic

We have an update on the tragic death of Billy Miller.

As previously reported, the former soap opera standout passed away on September 15 at the young age of 43.

Miller took home three Daytime Emmy Awards during his run on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, while also having appeared on such hit shows as Suits, Justified, Ray Donovan and NCIS.

At the time we learned of his death, we could not verify the cause of Miller’s passing.

Billy Miller is in Beverly Hills, California in 2013 in this photo of the late actor. (Getty)

Now, however, Miller’s mother has released the following statement to Soap Opera Digest:

“I want to personally thank the many fans and personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers and condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller.

“He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease.

“He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life. The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t.

“We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”

Billy Miller arrives at the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 19, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Miller got his major break as the character of Richie Novak on All My Children’s Richie Novack, a role he portrayed from 2007-2008.

From there, Miller went to The Young and the Restless and took over the role of Billy Abbott., staying with this top-rated drama from 2008 through 2014.

In 2014, Miller jumped to General Hospital, where he took over the role of Jason Morgan/Drew Cain from Steve Burton.

He left this ABC drama in 2019.

Billy Miller accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for ‘The Young and the Restless’ onstage during The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills. (Getty)

“I am devastated to hear news of the incredibly talented Billy Miller’s passing,” General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini Tweeted late Sunday.

“On behalf of the entire [General Hospital] family, our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Plenty of other tributes and messages of sorrow have been posted on social media ever since.

“I’m so sad to hear of Billy Miller’s passing,” added actress Eileen Davidson of The Young and the Restless fame.

“His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy.”

Billy Miller accepts a trophy at the 37th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 27, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty)

Added General Hospital alum William DeVry: “I’m very sorry to hear of the passing of [Billy]. You had much to offer.”

And soap opera veteran Stephen Nichols: “I had a lot of love and respect for Billy Miller. We had some good times on Y&R. His untimely death is a great loss. Love to his family and all who loved him.”

There was also the following from Chrishell Stause, who appeared on All My Children with Miller:

“Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend.

“I hope you are at peace now.”