Are Riley and Violet Having a Baby? Pregnancy Rumors Explode for 90 Day Fiance Couple

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Riley headed home after one final rejection from Violet.

It was incredibly uncomfortable to watch. Watching her refuse to kiss him had many viewers suddenly nostalgic for the durian fruit scene.

In the promo for the next episode, Riley is back home.

This is when we learn that, allegedly, Violet is pregnant with his child.

Riley delivers some news to his close friend in a promo for 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days S06E16. (TLC)

As is almost always the case, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days‘ most recent episode ended with a promo for the next one.

The Sunday, September 10 episode led into a series of teasers for Episode 16, which will air on September 17.

During Riley’s segment, we see him back home in the US. Though his earliest scenes of Season 6 were in June, we get the distinct impression that it is now significantly cooler where he lives. Likely, autumn or later in 2022.

During the promo for Season 6, Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, we see that Riley is back home in the US. (TLC)

Riley is not home alone. He is talking to a close friend, Tiffanie.

She played a role during his season. And, to him, she also family. Her question to him shows how closely she, too, feels that bond.

“Are congratulations in order?” she asks Riley with a wary look. “Am I gonna be an aunty?”

Riley’s friend Tiffanie seems anxious about his answer in the promo for 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days S06E16. (TLC)

The implication of her question is that she’s wondering if Riley is about to become a father.

Interestingly, Riley’s countenance does not appear to betray joy or excitement.

Does this mean that the answer is “no?” Or does it mean that it’s “yes,” but he’s unhappy about it?

Riley does not seem to be celebrating the news that he’s heard in a promo for S06E16. (TLC)

Or perhaps Riley feels uncertainty about the claim.

Mixed emotions are very understandable, under the circumstances.

These promos are infamously devoid of context and are often misleading. But what little context that we have comes from a few seconds of Riley speaking to the confessional camera.

Speaking to the confessional camera on Season 6, Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Riley says that he will — allegedly — become a father. (TLC)

“Last week,” Riley tells the camera. “Violet texts me.”

According to him, she contacted him “and told me that she’s pregnant.”

We then, possibly while missing some context, hear Riley say: “And it’s mine.” He seems, and sounds, overwhelmed.

Is Riley the bearer of good news? Of bad news? Or just repeating a lie? Only time will tell. (TLC)

Tiffanie then asks him “What happened?”

Notably, many viewers expressed confusion — at best — over this news. And they had the same question.

This franchise sometimes follows couples around in the bedroom for longer than they’d like. In fact, this season filmed Razvan Ciocoi as he showered. But they didn’t show any sign of intimacy between Riley and Violet.

Riley and Violet were not exactly fan favorites on their season. They are both too stubborn, and arguably too similar, to work out. (TLC)

In fact, as we noted, she balked at even kissing him. Just as he stopped short of saying “I love you.” These grown adults probably should have cut each other loose long ago.

However, in August, Riley made it clear on Instagram that he was very displeased with Violet. Many fans assume that they’re over.

We have to guess (hope, even) that there is no baby. But, if so, what’s he talking about in the promo? Is someone being dishonest?