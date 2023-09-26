Angus Cloud’s Mother Shares Son’s Final Words, Moments Before His Tragic Death

The mother of Angus Cloud has opened up about every parent’s absolute worst nightmare.

As you’ve likely heard about by now, the 25-year old Euphoria star was found dead of an accidental overdose on July 31 in his family’s Oakland home.

A few days ago, via the Alameda County Coroner, we learned that the tragedy is being ruled as an accidental overdose.

And also that Cloud died due to a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more.

Angus Cloud is embraced here by his mother, who sadly came across her own’s son dead body in August 2023. (Instagram)

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s loved ones said in a statement a few weeks ago, adding at the time:

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Now, in an interview with People Magazine, Lisa Cloud told the outlet her son appeared to be in good spirits the night before he passed away… and even had told his mother she was the “best” and he’d see her in the morning.

Angus Cloud arrives to attend Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

The next morning?

Lisa found her son in his overdosed state.

“I started shaking him and screaming,” Lisa recounted to People, adding in truly horrifying fashion:

“I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him — mouth to mouth — and I was compressing him.”

She continued as follows:

“I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away.”

Angus Cloud attends the GQ Men Of The Year Celebration on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Lisa even took the People writer to the wooden desk by which she found Cloud inside the aforementioned residence.

Truly so awful all around.

“I miss him so much,” she said through tears. “He was the love of my life.”

Cloud, who played a popular character named Fezco on Euphoria, passed away just one week after his father was laid to rest.

His family said the rising star had “struggled” with his dad’s death, adding via statement in early August:

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Angus Cloud, pictured here in character on Euphoria, has died at a very young age. (Photo Credit: HBO)

Lisa previously spoke out about the loss of her son and shut down speculation that his death was intentional, a claim that has since proven to be accurate.

In a Facebook post shared last month, she said the Euphoria star’s “last day was a joyful one,” just as she described more recently to People.

“He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with the intent to stay a while in the home he loved,” she recalled.

“He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

Angus Cloud attends 2022 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Cloud appeared in seasons one and two of Euphoria, which dropped on HBO in 2019 and 2022 respectively, and was very much planning to be a part of season three.

He also made cameos in music videos for Becky G and Karol G’s 2022 song “Mamiii” and Juice WRLD’s posthumous 2022 song “Cigarettes.”

Added Lisa in her Facebook post cited above:

“To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”

