90 Day Fiance Season 10 Trailer Teases Dreams, Heartbreak, a Closet Mom, and a Screaming Meltdown

On Tuesday, TLC announced the cast of 90 Day Fiance Season 10.

Almost all of the couples on the franchise’s flagship series are new. Only one — Gino and Jasmine — have appeared on the show before.

We reported on all seven couples. We know their names and little glimmers of their stories.

TLC has also released a supertease trailer ahead of the Season 10 premiere. Take a look!

On 90 Day Fiance Season 10’s supertease, Robert shares his wife goals. (TLC)

Robert and Sophie

You can of course view the 90 Day Fiance supertease trailer for Season 10 below.

The tease begins with two of the season’s new faces, Robert and Sophie.

Right off the bat, we hear Robert’s priorities. Apparently, he wants a hot wife. And he’s found that in Sophie.

23-year-old Sophie is not receiving a positive portrayal on the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 supertease. (TLC)

However, we also hear Robert’s voiceover describe Sophie as spoiled or at least entitled.

Is that true? We have no idea. That’s a weird way to describe your future spouse, for the record.

As for the trailer itself, we see Sophie just … being a normal person. Especially for a 23-year-old. There are certain crowds who become riled up when they see a pretty young woman snap a selfie, but that’s their problem — not Sophie’s.

Sophie’s K-1 visa journey on 90 Day Fiance Season 10 includes experiencing her partner’s family’s economic realities, the Season 10 supertease revealed. (TLC)

It looks like Sophie is going to learn a lot about American life. And we don’t just mean that celebrity glamour and ’90s houses aren’t a realistic portrayal of our lives.

From the trailer, it seems like Robert is from a neighborhood that would give even many other Americans pause.

Will this life work for them? Because it might not be what Sophie signed up for. Especially when she learns that apparently people expect her to have a kid with Robert.

Ashley and Manuel first met in 2010. The 90 Day Fiance Season 10 supertease included a throwback photo. (TLC)

Ashley and Manuel

Season 10 will feature more than one couple who first met many years ago and have only recently reunited.

One of those is Ashley and Manuel. They met at a New Year’s Eve party in Ecuador back in 2010.

They have now reconnected and are embarking upon a K-1 visa journey together.

In the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 supertease trailer, Ashley speaks to the camera about what she has not yet told her future husband. (TLC)

The official TLC blurb teased that their years apart could lead to unforeseen rifts. But the trailer tells us much more.

First of all, they barely had time to get to know one another when they met the first time. So there is obviously a lot that they don’t know.

For one thing, Ashley tells the camera, she hasn’t spoken with Manuel about the fact that she’s a witch.

Ashley mentions that she is a witch during the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 supertease. (TLC)

Witches and witchcraft remain increasingly popular spiritual identities and practices. People of various faiths — or none — might have this label.

But it sounds like Ashley does not expect this to go over well with Manuel. Additionally, many viewers fear that editors won’t address minority religions with proper sensitivity. (Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t)

At least we haven’t seen any coverage that says that Ashley “identifies as” a witch. She’s a witch. “Identifies as” is an othering way of referring to someone 90% of the time.

Handsome Moldovan man Justin tells his lady love “don’t broke my penis” during the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 supertease. She’s not making any promises, though. (TLC)

Nikki and Justin

Right off the bat, the supertease has Justin making a lot of horny promises.

Over video chat, he vows to Nikki that he’s going to bone her into next week. Essentially.

See, the two have met before. About 17 years ago, the Moldovan man fell in love with the American woman.

Seventeen years ago, Justin and Nikki fell for each other. He ultimately rejected her. They both hope that 90 Day Fiance Season 10 can be their second chance. (TLC)

What went wrong is that, simply put, Justin ended up rejecting her because she’s transgender. It’s sad, but it happens.

These days, Justin has learned a lot. Even with anti-trans hysteria spiking, a lot of people have a better understanding of the trans community now than they did in the 2000s.

Nikki is willing to give him another chance. To the point where they are going on this K-1 visa journey.

After nearly two decades apart, Nikki is giving Justin a second chance. He is a more mature person these days. (TLC)

Some fans already worry about Nikki’s portrayal. She’s clearly a very different person than either of the trans cast members that we’ve seen so far.

It looks like the marketing department is playing up her appearance. Some fans speculate that she may have been a victim of surgical malpractice. As a somewhat older trans woman, she may have had fewer options for treatments like FFS (facial feminization surgery).

Hopefully, the show will treat her and her love story tastefully. Well, as tastefully as 90 Day Fiance can do anything.

Reunited at the airport in Michigan, Jasmine Pineda insists that Gino Palazzolo stick out his tongue so that she can … oh dear. (TLC)

Gino and Jasmine

Speaking of tastelessness, somehow, Gino and Jasmine have returned. This time, he’s not flying to Panama. She’s flying to Michigan.

It looks like they get good visa news at the end of Season 6.

At the airport, Jasmine has Gino stick out his tongue for her to suck on. That’s so much.

Clayton is an American who lives in Kentucky. Viewers got their first introduction to him on the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 supertease. (TLC)

Clayton and Anali

Clayton is from the US. Anali is from Peru.

She’s moving to live with him as they go through the visa process and get married. If everything works out.

But it looks like we can already guess some of their relationship hurdles.

Clayton lives in a small apartment with two dogs, two guinea pigs, and his mother. His mother lives in his closet. (TLC)

Clayton’s apartment is on the small side. And the decor has big “college apartment” energy. Those aren’t the direct issues.

He lives with two guinea pigs. He lives with two (small) dogs. And he also lives with his mother.

Specifically, she lives in his closet. “I found my mother-in-law living in my closet” sounds like a horror movie twist, but it could soon be Anali’s reality.

Anali asks “Is there enough space for me when I arrive?” on the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 supertease. It does not appear that there is. (TLC)

Even before leaving Peru, Anali sounds concerned about her living circumstances.

However, it doesn’t sound like Clayton has any plans to move or otherwise change his situation.

This could be a fun reversal of several past 90 Day Fiance couples — where an American’s future in-laws are way too close for comfort. But this is hardly the same situation. Again, she lives in his closet.

Devin and Nick are clearly hoping to gain his family’s support and approval, the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 supertease shows. (TLC)

We see considerably less of what Devin and Nick have going on.

He’s leaving the Australian Outback for her. But first, he needs to get the approval of his parents. Otherwise, he won’t go.

That could be a red flag or even a dealbreaker. But it looks like Devin is being very patient about it … even when she ends up in tears.

Just because some of these couples reunited after many years apart doesn’t mean that everything is going to be perfect now.

For example, it looks like Manuel is rubbing a lot of people the wrong way.

If your partner sucks, your loved ones might spend time around him just to make you happy. But eventually, they’ll reach a breaking point.

Very fairly, Nikki asks Justin this relationship really makes sense. They could be repeating a mistake, or making whole new ones. (TLC)

Then there’s Justin and Nikki.

It sounds like there’s a question of whether he remains attracted to her.

She asks a very fair question: if he isn’t attracted to her, why is he with her?

Jasmine Pineda finds what appears to be a makeup applicator in Gino Palazzolo’s car on 90 Day Fiance Season 10. We’re sure that she’ll be so calm and normal about this. (TLC)

And, of course, the biggest dose of drama comes from Gino and Jasmine. They are an infinitely renewable source of nonsense.

While driving in Michigan, Jasmine finds what looks like some sort of makeup brush.

She wonders what it’s doing in his car. Then, she immediately spirals out of control.

Jasmine Pineda flies off the handle, accusing Gino Palazzolo of being “a f–king cheater” on the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 supertease. (TLC)

True to her past behavior, Jasmine flies into a rage.

“You’re a f–king cheater,” she screams at Gino.

It is unclear if there is some reason for which she believes this from what could, at most, be one clue. Most people would search for more.

Distraught, Jasmine Pineda walks away from Gino’s vehicle, crying in what is likely the coldest rain that she has ever experienced in her life. (TLC)

Wailing and crying, Jasmine gets out of the car and into the gloriously cold Michigan weather.

She wanders off. We don’t know where she’s going. And it’s not clear if she knows, either.

We wish that Jasmine were able to get on a treatment plan that could help her to address these issues. Even if Gino cheated, which is of course possible, it would not make her emotional instability okay.

90 Day Fiance Season 10 will premiere on October 8, 2023. (TLC)

The new season of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, October 8.

By the way? We love the new title card for the show.

That alizarin crimson background is much more aesthetically pleasing than the hideous firetruck red that TLC has been throwing in our faces for years.