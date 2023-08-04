Tori Spelling Living in RV Despite Candy Spelling Finding Her a House, Insider Claims

When Tori Spelling and her kids moved into an RV, fans realized that it’s probably a temporary solution to their issue.

Their family home — a rental house — had a hazardous mold infestation and was unsafe for habitation. Between that and her separation from Dean McDermott, everything is in flux.

But was an RV really Tori’s only option?

No. Her mother, Candy Spelling, had found her a new place. But Tori didn’t go for it.

For nearly two decades, a lot of people have disapproved of Candy Spelling in her handling of her fortune and of her daughter, Tori Spelling.

No one reasonably begrudges her for inheriting her husband’s $600 million fortune when he died. But when Tori only received $800k — little more than 1/1000th — it was weird.

Over the years, many have wondered why Candy is allegedly content to watch Tori struggle when she could solve these problems with a proverbial wave of her hand.

All of Tori’s recent drama, and particularly her housing plight, has brought this criticism into focus.

Tori and her family had to flee her home. Now she’s going through a separation after 17 years of marriage. She spent weeks living in a motel.

Candy has suggested that she’ll help with the divorce. But what about keeping a roof over her grandchildren’s heads?

Page Six reports that Candy Spelling located a potential home where Tori and all five kids could live.

“Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find [a house],” an inside source reported.

But Tori declined to move there. Why was that?

According to the insider, it was because Tori “wanted to live in a certain place.”

That sounds very reasonable. Even in our nation’s current housing crisis, there are places where most of us would not accept even a free house.

We do not know where it is that Tori reportedly wishes to live.

Presumably, not the RV campground where she and her kids are staying this week.

“[It] is fine, they should live where they want to live,” the source commented.

A lot of people have expressed fury towards Candy over Tori’s plight. It sounds like this inside source aims to change that.

The insider emphasized that this situation is “more complicated” than many of Tori’s fans and Candy’s critics have assumed.

“One of the problems is Tori doesn’t speak to anyone on the phone,” the source griped.

Who voluntarily speaks over the phone in 2023?

(I can’t speak for Tori, but unless a delivery driver is struggling to find my home, I see an incoming call and just watch it until it goes away.)

“And Tori is trying to make Candy look like the bad guy,” the insider complained. “[Candy] found her a house, that’s the last I heard.”

The source also shared that Candy had been paying the rent on Tori’s previous house. That would be the Mold House.

For years, mother and daughter feuded. Sometimes, the death of a loved one — the late Aaron Spelling — can sever ties among the people who loved them.

Now, Tori and Candy seem to be getting along better. And, for the record, Tori hasn’t said anything negative about Candy (in public, anyway) in a long time. She’s not responsible for people’s assumptions.

“You know, [Tori] is a 50-year-old woman that’s gone through $17 million,” the source claimed. “And she’s always blamed her mother for everything. She’s a 50-year-old woman.”

The insider went on: “But now for the first time in a long time, they’re speaking. So it’s not like their adversarial, they’re trying to arrest this problem. But there are so many extenuating circumstances.”

The source then concluded: “Trust me, it’s not what it seems to be.” Clearly. But that source clearly has their own opinions. It’s hard to take one person, no matter how close to a situation, at face value.