Southern Charm Season 9: Meet the Cast, Get Totally SPOILED!

Southern Charm Season 9 kicks off on Bravo on September 14 at 9/8c.

Earlier this week, the network released the first trailer for new episodes — which look to basically be at bat$hit crazy as ever before.

“Something happened with me and Taylor,” Austen says at one point in this promo, to which his ex Madison LeCroy replies by asking:

“Did you f–k Taylor or not?”

Fresh off a sabbatical in Australia, Shep has returned to Charleston for Season 9 and is ready to work on a friendship with Taylor, which proves difficult when he hears rumors about what she’s been up to while he was Down Under. (Bravo)

That’s quite the question, isn’t it?

Bravo has also supplied fans with first-look photos at all the main cast members, along with descriptions of what fans can expect from them on Season 9.

Take Shep Rose and the intriguing caption above, for example.

And now Taylor Ann Green...

Taylor is still working through her breakup with Shep and has been leaning on best friend Olivia for support. When a potential hookup of hers is revealed, Taylor denies the allegations and is unapologetic about enjoying her single life. (Bravo)

And Austen Kroll…

After his hot-and-cold relationship with Olivia freezes over, Austen is left wondering why his romantic endeavors never work out. Now some of his closest friendships come into question when dating rumors start to surface. (Bravo)

Then there’s Craig Conover…

And Olivia Flower this fall…

Olivia has put Austen in the rearview as she explores the dating scene and focuses on her female friendships, but a confusing betrayal leaves her questioning whom she can truly trust. (Bravo)

You know there’s gonna be a lot from Madison LeCroy, too…

Newly married Madison is settling into domestic bliss, with husband Brett splitting his time between Charleston and California. Though she is focused on mending friendships, she doesn’t suffer fools gladly and fires back at anyone who attempts to bring her down. (Bravo)

What about Leva Bonaparte?

Leva continues to be the voice of reason, providing a shoulder to lean on for the ladies and offering sage advice about the Holy City’s Peter Pans. (Bravo)

And now for a few words about Venita Aspen…

With a stable new beau in her life, Venita has left the feud with Madison in the past and is focused on new friendships with Olivia and Taylor. She’s not afraid to call out transgressions within the group and take sides if necessary (Bravo)

What’s on tap for Rodrigo Reyes?

Rodrigo is an interior designer in a long-term relationship with boyfriend Tyler. He has been friends with the Charmers for many years and helps to keep them grounded. (Bravo)

Rod Razavi spoiler alert time below…

Rod is a staple in the Charleston social scene and a quintessential southern gent who has swept Olivia off her feet, regardless of who that might upset. (Bravo)

And, lastly, Jarrett “JT” Thomas…