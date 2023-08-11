The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 Spoilers: Look Who’s Back!

For The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it’s time to move on.

For the first three years of its existence, this franchise was basically known as The Jen Shah Show… which is what happens when one of your key cast members gets embroiled in a nationwide fraud scheme.

And then gets sentenced to over six years in prison as a result.

In the first extended trailer for Season 4, the women don’t pretend otherwise, either.

“For three years we were tormented, brutalized and lived in fear,” Heather Gay says in this preview, which made its debut on E! News.

“And it’s time to end it,” she declares.

At the same time, it will be time to begin a new era in Utah.

Along with Shah’s departure comes two new Housewives: Season 3 friend Angie Katsanevas; and newcomer Monica Garcia, a single mother of four who is in the process of divorcing her husband … for the second time.

After a year away from the women, Mary Cosby is back on Season 4 with her unique, unfiltered opinions. Her friendship with Meredith is as strong as ever, but she struggles to find her footing with the other ladies as she navigates old wounds and potential new friendships within the group. (Bravo)

Mary Cosby is back!

Rose focuses her energy on launching a new luxury jewelry line that highlights spirituality and healing. As Justin heads back to work and Whitney dives into the launch of her new brand, the couple struggles to find a balance between life as CEOs and caretakers for their children. Whitney and Heather work on forgiveness and trust, but her relationship with Meredith strays beyond repair after an accusation that rubs Meredith the wrong way. (Bravo)

Meredith Marks will also play a prominent role on Season 4.

She’ll continue to expand her successful jewelry line and donate her time toward charitable causes close to her heart.

At home, the kids are thriving and Meredith’s marriage with Seth is stronger than ever as the pair start a podcast to share advice and anecdotes. Tensions with the women explode when Meredith is accused of dropping bombshells without getting her hands dirty â€¦ yet again. (Bravo)

Katsanevas, for her part, is known for many viewers.

But they’ll get to know her even better this fall.

Katsanevas owns and operates multiple hair salons around Salt Lake City with her husband, Shawn. When rumors begin to swirl about their marriage, Angie looks to find the culprit before the hearsay can do any damage to their family. Lisa loyally stands by her side as Angie navigates the group’s tumultuous and ever-changing dynamics. (Bravo)

Garcia, meanwhile, will certainly make a major splash by telling her new costars she’d “f-ck” both Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks’ husbands.

She also reveals she was excommunicated from the Mormon church.

Monica Garcia is introduced to the group through her friend Angie, but the women quickly realize they recognize her through another familiar face. An excommunicated ex-Mormon, Monica is raising her four children on her own and running her baby products business. To add to her plate, she’s also dealing with divorcing her husband for the second time and navigating a volatile relationship with her mother. Blunt, opinionated and never afraid to speak her mind, Monica has no problem saying what she’s thinking, even if it lands her in hot water with the other women. (Bravo)

After an icy season, Lisa Barlow will be back to amends with Meredith, one of her oldest friends.

However they still have a long way to go.

Lisa will also forced to evaluate her new-wave Mormon lifestyle when her oldest son, Jack, is ready to leave the nest to find his place in the Mormon church and begins exploring the traditional elements of the religion.

While Lisa enjoys the finer things in life, her luxuries and expensive taste rub some of the women the wrong way, leading to a confrontation with newest housewife Monica. (Bravo)

Finally, there’s Heather Gay.

Best-selling artist Heather Gay, we should say!

After publicly denouncing the Mormon church, however, this star’s daughters will be struggling with the fallout in the Salt Lake City community.

Thriving after the success of her book, Heather Gay earned a spot on the New York Times bestseller’s list and bought a new house for her family. Heather and Lisa finally find some common ground and “Bad Weather” makes strides to rebuild their trust in one another, but their relationship is far from fully repaired. (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Tuesday, September 5, at 9/8c on Bravo.