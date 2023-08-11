The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 Spoilers: Look Who’s Back!

For The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it’s time to move on.
For the first three years of its existence, this franchise was basically known as The Jen Shah Show… which is what happens when one of your key cast members gets embroiled in a nationwide fraud scheme.
In the first extended trailer for Season 4, the women don’t pretend otherwise, either.
“For three years we were tormented, brutalized and lived in fear,” Heather Gay says in this preview, which made its debut on E! News.
“And it’s time to end it,” she declares.
At the same time, it will be time to begin a new era in Utah.
Along with Shah’s departure comes two new Housewives: Season 3 friend Angie Katsanevas; and newcomer Monica Garcia, a single mother of four who is in the process of divorcing her husband … for the second time.
Mary Cosby is back!
Meredith Marks will also play a prominent role on Season 4.
She’ll continue to expand her successful jewelry line and donate her time toward charitable causes close to her heart.
Katsanevas, for her part, is known for many viewers.
But they’ll get to know her even better this fall.
Garcia, meanwhile, will certainly make a major splash by telling her new costars she’d “f-ck” both Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks’ husbands.
She also reveals she was excommunicated from the Mormon church.
After an icy season, Lisa Barlow will be back to amends with Meredith, one of her oldest friends.
However they still have a long way to go.
Lisa will also forced to evaluate her new-wave Mormon lifestyle when her oldest son, Jack, is ready to leave the nest to find his place in the Mormon church and begins exploring the traditional elements of the religion.
Finally, there’s Heather Gay.
Best-selling artist Heather Gay, we should say!
After publicly denouncing the Mormon church, however, this star’s daughters will be struggling with the fallout in the Salt Lake City community.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Tuesday, September 5, at 9/8c on Bravo.