Sonja Morgan Flashes the Entire Drag Brunch, Swears She Can Explain

While the new cast of RHONY continues to win over viewers, the OGs are still living it up.

Just because Sonja Morgan wasn’t good enough for Luann’s cabaret doesn’t mean that she doesn’t know how to entertain.

She proved that very recently. Sonja flashed the entire room at a drag brunch.

But she swears that she has a perfectly good explanation. The crowd may have gotten less of an eyeful than people imagined.

If you weren’t already aware of Sonja Morgan’s tour, you certainly are now.

(We don’t think that she planned this as an advertising campaign, but she’s making the most of it)

On her Sonja In Your City “caburlesque” stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, the RHONY alum showed off just how flexible she is.

While in the Queen City, Sonja performed some seated acrobatics on a chair.

She spread her legs, she stuck one and both legs into the air.

And, given what she was wearing, she gave everyone an eyeful. Those hot pink undergarments were hard to miss!

However, an even more recent Instagram post promises that she can explain it all.

“In case you read I flashed everyone during my Sonja In Your City #caburlesque show,” Sonja began alongside a photo of herself in a hot pink bikini.

“You weren’t wrong,” she acknowledged. Oh, that’s a spicy start!

“I was wearing this swimsuit under my sequin wrap robe ,” Sonja explained.

The sequin wrap robe in question, by the way, was beside her in the Instagram photo.

“However I would say the biggest challenge was the floppy chair vs a cabaret chair,” Sonja opined. “Just saying.”

“All good We always have a greeeeeaaat niiight,” Sonja then characterized.

She also promised “More cities and dates coming soon.”

And, of course, she teased that the link to all of the information that one might want is available through the link in her Instagram bio.

Just for context, Sonja’s performance took place on August 6. And it went down at the Ink N Ivy in Charlotte.

Charlotte is a great stop on a tour like this. It’s a population center, it’s the nation’s banking hub. And if you don’t count any of the cities in the Triangle, it’s one of NC’s best cities.

Just be aware that, if Sonja stops by your city on her tour, you might get an eyeful.