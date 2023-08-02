Shannon Beador EXPLODES at Housewives on RHOC 17 Midseason Trailer: This is My LIFE!!

Remember how messy last week’s The Real Housewives of Orange County was?
Right at the end, Shannon Beador confronted producers, insisting that no one breathe a word about her life-ruining secret.
Well, that mess isn’t going away. It’s going to blow up in her face later this season.
And before that, more castmates are going to flip out. Take a look at the RHOC 17 midseason trailer and brace yourself for what’s coming.
As is almost always (there are some notable exceptions) the case with reality TV trailers, it all starts off with fun and partying.
Well, if by “fun” you mean Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Vicki Gunvalson back together again.
And if by “partying,” you mean what sounds like a whole lot of screaming. The Tres Amigas know how to make some noise.
Vicki is back in a “Friend of” capacity. Whether that’s a good idea remains to be seen.
At first, most fans simply assumed that Vicki would stop by for a lunch or two with Tamra and Shannon and call it a day.
But the OG of the OC actually appears in a few different settings. One of them will be Shannon’s huge explosion … but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
See, Shannon is still with her boyfriend during this footage.
John Janssen is, of course, the subject of some sort of rumor or secret.
Shannon knows. Heather Dubrow knows. According to Tamra, Heather isn’t keeping it to herself … and word is spreading.
Shannon freaked out on July’s final episode, fearing that this could destroy her relationship. She tried to demand that producers not use this.
(Hey, at least she wasn’t shouting “Bravo! Bravo! Bravo!” like Denise Richards)
We all know that she and John broke up a while back. And we cannot rule out that it may have been related to this … whatever it is.
Anyway, we are once again getting ahead of ourselves.
On a video call in the trailer, Tamra chats with Shannon about some real estate gossip.
Who sold their home for $55 million? Heather and Terry Dubrow, that’s who.
That is a tender slice of gossip.
Shannon openly wonders why Heather didn’t breathe a word of this.
(Especially since she’s seemingly so open about the actual secrets of other people)
Obviously, we see Heather and Terry celebrating.
Though there’s no actual indication that they’re just dancing on camera to celebrate a home sale.
Maybe they would. Or maybe editors just made it look that way, and now Heather’s fretting over looking gauche. (Though we do remember what her podcasting room looked like)
It’s not all fun and games for Heather, however.
With Jennifer Pedranti sitting beside her, Emily lays into Heather.
She’s confronting her about body-shaming. We won’t know the full context until it airs … but body-shaming is simply never okay.
Meanwhile, Shannon doesn’t seem to be in a happy mood.
We know that she has some sort of issue with Heather allegedly spilling her secrets.
Maybe it’s that. Or maybe she’s just not feeling the vibe tonight.
Wearing a bad wig (but far from the worst of the night), Heather expresses how she feels tired of being the group’s “whipping boy.”
While it may sound like an esteemed BDSM title, the term actually refers to a legendary (as in, possibly fictitious) practice of tutors abusing non-royal children in order to “punish” a prince or child-king.
Child-abuse is a horrific evil, but the term has come to refer to a social scapegoat — someone who bears the brunt of wrath even if they do not deserve it.
(You can view the trailer for yourself right here)
Of course, that’s not the end of things.
As Gina and Emily remind each other (and the rest of us) while wearing their own atrocious wigs, there’s the matter of Shannon’s secret.
It looks like it does come up in a big way. And it might impact John directly.
We see Shannon flip the heck out, admonishing her castmates that they all owe John a massive apology.
It will be interesting to learn the context of this. Also? Notice that Vicki is there for this.
There’s more, of course.
Is Emily going to fight Taylor Armstrong? Is Gina going to get to finish her chicken wings? Do I want chicken wings right now?
We can only answer that last question definitively. For now.