Kenny Receives Grandbaby News, Complicating Baby Debate with Armando on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way

On this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, we’ve been catching up with fan-favorites Kenny and Armando.

The good news is that Season 5 shows their marriage and their family in a very good place. Especially when we compare them to so many other couples.

But, as we have seen, they continue to clash over one key question: whether to have another baby.

This week, Kenny learned that he was expecting a new addition to the family: another grandchild.

(TLC)

On the Monday, August 21 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kenneth Niedermeier’s daughter, Taylor, reached out.

She shared that she was pregnant. Kenny, already a grandfather, was getting another grandbaby.

Obviously, the 60-year-old reality TV personality became overjoyed and emotional at this beautiful news.

The lovely Taylor Jonuska contacts her dad on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5, Episode 7. (TLC)

“Wow, I can see pregnancy agrees with you,” Kenneth gushed at his daughter, “because you really are glowing big time.”

He commented: “I can see it.”

Naturally, Kenny affirmed: “Well, I’m very happy for you. And I can’t believe I’m a Grampy times three.”

Clapping his hands with delight, Kenneth Niedermeier celebrates wonderful news. (TLC)

Of course, this joyous pregnancy announcement was a bit of a double-edged sword for Kenneth.

It was, bittersweetly, yet another milestone from his children (and grandchildren) that he’s missing.

Kenny now lives in Mexico with husband, Armando, and precious little Hannah.

Taylor Jonuska shows off her sonogram to her father via a video call on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. (TLC)

“I have four children,” Kenny reminded the confessional camera. “I have two grandchildren at this time”

He continued: “And seeing the very first picture, the very first sonogram of what is soon to be my next grandbaby.”

Kenneth affirmed: “Love it. It fills my heart. It also saddens me a little bit.”

Kenneth Niedermeier speaks to the confessional camera on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5, Episode 7. (TLC)

He explained that it saddened him somewhat “because you know, I am constantly reminded when I see things like this that I’m missing so much.”

Back during the conversation, Kenny promised Taylor that he’s going to “try to come back as much as possible.”

He then joked: “I want to see you get fat and your feet swollen.” Pregnancy does a lot of things to the human body! Several of them are permanent.

During a video call on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Taylor Jonuska tells her father that she is seven weeks pregnant. She knows very early on! (TLC)

Kenny then updated Taylor on the ongoing discussion with Armando about whether to give Hannah — and Kenny’s four kids — a younger sibling.

“It’s been a back and forth issue, I guess,” he characterized during the call.

“Armando really wants to,” Kenny noted. “And I wanted to let him achieve everything he wants to achieve.”

An emotional Kenneth Niedermeier fights back tears and adjusts his glasses. (TLC)

“And,” Kenneth went on, “I think we’d be a great team on it.”

He said that this would work well “because I’ve always loved having children.”

Kenny then admitted: “But you never think you’re at a point where you have to admit maybe that you’re just too old to keep doing it.”

Taylor Jonuska speaks to her father on an important video call. (TLC)

Taylor understood her dad’s point, and acknowledged that it might be hard for his adult children to form a sibling bond with a baby.

“You know what’s right for you,” she then affirmed, “and how you feel.”

When Kenny emotionally confessed that he doesn’t think that he can do it again, Taylor reassured him. She told him that Armando “should understand.”

Kenneth Niedermeier’s eyes water as he discusses the realities of an age gap marriage. (TLC)

Kenneth acknowledged that their disparate birth years are pretty central to this.

“This is where the age difference really plays a part in our relationship,” he explained.

Kenny spelled out that it’s “because he’s at the age where people have children. I’m not.”

Feeling overwhelmed by conflict and his own doubts, Kenneth Niedermeier acknowledges that he wonders if he’s right for his husband — purely because of his age. (TLC)

“It’s like sometimes I feel like I’m walking a tightrope,” Kenny told the camera.

He said that this is “because I have a husband who I really want to make happy.”

Solemnly, Kenneth admitted: “This is one of the only times I felt like maybe that I’m not the right person for him.”