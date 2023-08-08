Prince Harry Just Got Demoted by The Royal Family... Again

Late last month, we published the shocking claim that Prince Harry may soon crawl back to The Royal Family.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, the same infamous family appears to have responded to this report with a rather simple response:

No thanks, you traitor!

No, Prince Charles and company did not say this directly.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and barrister David Sherborne leave after giving evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 7, 2023 in London, England. (Getty)

However, Prince Harry’s page on the Royal Family’s website was updated today in order to remove references to his “His Royal Highness” title.

After the outlet Express wrote on Friday that the Duke of Sussex was still being called “His Royal Highness” in his biography… the publication observed this morning that the page had been updated to remove the two times it cites such a title.

Both references were tied to Harry’s work to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS in 2016.

The title is now replaced with “the Duke or the Duke of Sussex” — although Harry did not receive his dukedom from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth until his May 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry his wife arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Said Buckingham Palace in a statement reported by Express:

“The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family.

Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

Harry, of course, gave up his aforementioned title after he and Markle resigned their royal duties in January 2020.

Prince Harry arrives to the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial High Court on June 7, 2023 in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Ever since then, Harry and Meghan have still been referred to formally as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and called Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The powerful and wealthy couple has been struggling of late.

Markle’s podcast was canceled by Spotify after just one year, with an executive at that company trashing both her and her husband as untalented hacks last month.

Harry, for his part, came out with a memoir earlier this year… which some critics believed to have been a betrayal or his relatives.

From what we’ve heard, the spouses are basically hated on by their California neighbors these days, too.

Prince Harry arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Harry and Meghan have allegedly looked into a RETURN TO GREAT BRITAIN.

“Harry and Meghan have secretly reached out to Harry’s brother, Prince William, to discuss the possibility of returning to the royal family,” an In Touch Weekly source said two weeks ago, adding:

“This is something they both want very much.”

We strongly doubt this will happen, but the tabloid claims it would make sense for the husband and wife.

“It could put a new spin on their brand,” this person supposedly said. “It could help her and Harry to carry on their work informing others on how to make this a better world.”