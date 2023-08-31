Meri Brown: Yes, I Defend Robyn Sometimes! So What?!?

Meri Brown is going on the attack.

To some degree, at least.

The long-time Sister Wives cast member lashed out at a few critics this past Monday after she was seen on air coming to the defense of former co-spouse Robyn Brown.

Robyn, of course, is Kody Brown’s only legal wife (and only wife period at this point) and she’s generally despised by fans of this reality show.

Robyn and Meri Brown don’t always see eye to eye. But they get along decently enough. (TLC)

“I am allowed to have the back of someone even though I don’t agree with everything another person says,” Meri wrote via Instagram on August 28, adding at the time:

“It doesn’t make sense to me that I shouldn’t be allowed to support someone and their right to have an opinion, when I don’t agree 100% with what that opinion is.”

In a video accompanying her post, Meri explained that she was replying to footage she’d seen where a psychologist said she was “not really allowed” to say she disagrees with Robyn because she’d previously claimed to support her.

Why a psychologist was reacting on social media to a scene from Sister Wives… we have no idea.

Meri Brown posted this photo for social media followers to see in summer of 2023. (Instagram)

“Respectfully, I disagree,” Meri said this week.

“I think it is completely valid and completely within my right and within your right to support somebody, to have somebody’s back, and not agree with everything that they do or say.

“Just because somebody doesn’t have the same opinion, values, perspective that I do doesn’t mean I can’t have their back, doesn’t mean that I can’t support them.

“I mean, isn’t that what life is about, is to be able to learn and grow and have our own opinions and perspectives and all others to do the same?”

Robyn Brown doesn’t look to happy in this poster for Sister Wives. (TLC)

Back on the August 20 Season 18 premiere of Sister Wives, Meri said of Robyn:

“I have her back. Do I agree with everything that she does or says or thinks? No.”

Yes, that was the extent of it.

That utterance is what precipitated the aforementioned back-and-forth.

Meri Brown shared this photo to celebrate July Fourth in the year 2023. (Instagram)

Robyn is the last remaining wife of Kody Brown… following break-ups with his other three sister wives over the last two years.

In November 2021, Christine Brown announced her split from Kody after 27 years of marriage, while Janelle Brown confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “separated for several months.”

Days later, Meri revealed that she and Kody had called it quits after 32 years together, a decision Kody made after years of only looking at Meri as a friend.

“I would [think about reconciliation],” Meri said in the Sister Wives: One-on-One special in the wake of Season 17. “I don’t think that he’s interested.”

Meri Brown is trying her best to move on after a failed marriage to Kody. (TLC)

That much seems evident at this point.

“This year has been a season of change for me,” wrote Meri wrote online in mid-August.

“A time to look inward, decide what is me now, what is not anymore.

“A time to cherish the past and the memories it holds, while also letting go and reaching for my future.”

She concluded back then as follows:

It’s a time to create the updated version of me, and in doing that I’m not afraid to retreat into myself at times while I learn, create, and become, all the new parts of me.

For in retreating, looking inward, and making a change, that is where my best and brightest self is created.

The one who can love fully, give insight where appropriate, inspire deeply, and have an impact on those around me who can benefit from my stories and what I have to share.