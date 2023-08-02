Meri Brown Shows Love for LGBTQ+ Community Via Heartwarming Instagram Reel

Meri Brown has, once again, made a strong show of support for members of the gay and lesbian community.

Most notably, Meri Brown has, once again, made a strong show of support for members of the gay and lesbian community within her own family.

The Sister Wives star attended Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding this month to Beatriz Queiroz in Arizona, proudly posing at the time with her transgender daughter, Leon.

Meri previously shared this lovely photo on Instagram:

Meri Brown and her daughter pose here at Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding in July 2023. (THEREALMERIBROWN/INSTAGRAM)

Now, however, the long-time TLC personality has included this snapshot, along with a couple of herself and the bride from that day, in a montage of pictures set to the song “Live Your Beautiful Life” by Lights Follow.

Brown added a series of colorful hearts in her caption.

In June, 2022, the mother of one expressed her support for Leon on social media after they announced they are transgender.

Meri shared the announcement in her Instagram Story back then, writing simply of her child:

“You are my sunshine.”

Meri Brown found time to snap a photo with Gwendlyn on the latter’s wedding day. (Instagram)

Leon, for their part, came out as transgender in June 2022, confirming they use they/them pronouns.

The reality star also said they were “sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries” by choosing not to interact with those who “choose to not use my correct name or pronouns.”

Added Leon at the time:

“Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. And yet, there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process.

“Here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”

What does everyone think? Meri Brown debuted a new hairstyle in July 2023. (Instagram)

Gwendlyn exchanged vows with Queiroz in an intimate ceremony in Flagstaff, Arizona just about two weeks ago.

It was unclear for awhile whether or not Kody Brown would attend the festivities, and then he did.

But he showed up two hours late and didn’t really interact with anyone at all.

According to Gwendlyn her

Kody Brown did attend his daughter’s wedding after all. You can see him here in the background. (Instagram)

“My dad and Robyn were just kind of there. They showed up like two hours late and just kind of hung out,” Gwendlyn told YouTube subscribers after her wedding.

She added that this late arrival was the reason why they missed family photos, while no one at the party really talked to the couple.

“Some people were mad that he was there, because they weren’t aware that I was like, ‘Yeah you can come,’” Gwen on video, admitting that she had extended an invite to Kody and Robyn.

“So a few people were like, ‘How dare you show up?’ But other than that, it was fine. [Those people] didn’t say it to his face.

“Nobody says bad things to people’s faces. They just gossip about it behind their backs.”