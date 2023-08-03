Tamra Judge Apologizes to Jenn Pedranti, Then Everyone Grills Ryan

After Shannon Beador freaked out on last week’s RHOC, this week saw the aftermath.

But there was a lot more going on than the secret that could end things for Shannon and John forever.

Another couple was in the spotlight: Jennifer Pedranti and the now-infamous Ryan.

Tamra had some apologizing to do. But everyone still had big questions for Ryan about his past, and his present.

On the Wednesday, August 2 episode of RHOC, Shannon returned to the table after demanding that producers not include footage of Tamra alluding to Shannon’s relationship secret.

Vicki Gunvalson reinforced Shannon for trying to insist that the show not include any of that.

She felt distressed that Heather had allegedly shared things. “I was vulnerable, I’m a stupid s–t that thought it was going to be kept between the two of us,” Shannon explained.

Tamra took steps to avoid being specific, and apologized for bringing it up at all.

She also dished to Shannon that Heather Dubrow has apparently been sharing things with Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, too. Whoops!

Shannon vowed to confront Heather, saying that this was a “100% complete betrayal.”

Later, Tamra sat down with Jennifer Pedranti. They’re friends, but they’ve been at odds.

A lot of that is just about Jennifer’s boyfriend Ryan, and rumors about Ryan, and factual things about Ryan.

But another issue was Tamra’s behavior. She blamed this to her state of mind. “I’m a person who doesn’t deal with my emotions and then I explode,” Tamra said accurately of herself.

Of course, speaking to the camera, Tamra admitted that she hasn’t changed any of her thoughts about Ryan.

In her mind, the issue is solely that she’s been such a jerk towards Jennifer. That was never her intention. (She’s just like that)

Tamra made a conciliatory gesture, saying that she’d be open to meeting Ryan and clearing the air. Jennifer appreciated the gesture.

Meanwhile, we saw some personal and professional stuff from others.

Heather sat down with Mark Cuban, which really just means that they were promoting their project.

Emily and Shane talked about parenting. Gina discussed her real estate career and the journey that has brought her here.

Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, and Jennifer Pedranti hung out. Now, this was interesting.

Tamra was basically testing Heather, who did not say or leak anything about Shannon and John.

So while Tamra characterizes Heather as some sort of blabbermouth about Shannon’s secrets, that’s not how she was coming across.

Meanwhile, Heather made it very clear that she’s not going to spill Shannon’s secrets.

Not to Tamra, anyway.

Characterizing Tamra as someone who would immediately share what she’s heard, Heather explained why she’s not sharing too much with Tamra.

Anyway, the big event was a group ride on John Janssen’s boat, followed by dinner.

Jennifer was there and so was Ryan. Tamra helped to make that happen.

But Tamra also told John about what Ryan had allegedly said about her. And Eddie Judge told the camera about how he keeps Ryan at “arms length.”

The boat ride was awkward, to say the least.

Then, they headed to the restaurant. Everyone could feel the tension, including Ryan.

He cracked a joke about having sent that dong pic … at which point Tamra asked if he would like to discuss it, since he brought it up.

This led to a brief intermission in which Shannon commented on the whole concept.

Apparently, she doesn’t understand the appeal of receiving a picture of a penis — no matter what it looks like or who sent it.

You know, everyone’s into different stuff. Some things click, and others don’t. And Shannon’s nearly 60 years old. It’s fine.

“First and foremost, brother, I could cry,” Ryan told Tamra. “I owe you an apology, because I care about you and if something was told to me even though later I found out it was not true, it’s just not cool.”

He added: “I’m actually empathetic, it hurts my heart to see the hurt that [Jenn] is dealing with on my behalf.”

But Ryan didn’t stop there. He told Tamra and Eddie: “I’m feeling so truly hurt and I will be honest, a bit betrayed by you.”

Eddie was clearly also feeling honest, as he told Ryan that he “couldn’t help but come to the conclusion” that Ryan is a serial cheater. This came from warnings that he’d heard, and what he’d witnessed himself.

Ryan did admit that he had cheated on his wife multiple times. But he also claimed that he never said that he would “f–k” Tamra.

He claimed that Heather Amin was the liar.

Shannon clearly had thoughts about that.

She has known (this) Heather for many years.

And she does not know Heather to be a liar. At all. So … she tends to believe what she’s heard about Ryan.

Eddie then asked Ryan a question, point blank: “Did you cheat on Jenn?”

“I did not,” Ryan answered.

But … he said that he had boned another woman while they were on a break. They’d become too serious for his comfort.

To the confessional camera, Jennifer expressed that she did not like hearing that. It felt like cheating, even if they were on a break.

“In my mind if we’re still communicating with me saying this stuff and saying, ‘I miss you,’” she said.

Jennifer asked: “How the hell do you go sleep with somebody? It felt like I was cheated on.”