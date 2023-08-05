Britney Spears Deletes, Reposts Lingerie Dancing Video After Getting Trolled

While we wait with bated breath for Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir, she still has things to share.

Not painful family secrets, including the horror show of her erstwhile conservatorship. But a different side of her.

Britney is one of the greatest performers on the planet. She is also a certified MILF.

So when she dances in her mansion while wearing some alluring lingerie, people take notice.

Throwing her arms into the air, Britney Spears dances in an alluring outfit at home. (Instagram)

The incomparable Britney Spears is wearing a barely-there red thong and a black lace bralette.

Plus some boots. Dancing barefoot on such a shiny floor might get a little bit slippery.

She spins, she moves her arms and legs, and in general puts on a show in the Instagram video that she keeps deleting and reposting.

In this still from a dance video that Britney Spears shared in early August, 2023, the phenomenal dancer turns music into movement with her entire body in one fluid motion. (Instagram)

Britney certainly knows how to strike a pose!

And, all the while, she is showing off her magnificent body.

It’s no wonder that so many of her fans flooded her comments section with praise and encouragement.

Always humble, Britney Spears brings her dance to a close on an eye-catching Instagram video. (Instagram)

As we mentioned, Britney received heaps of praise from commenting fans.

“Too hot for this ugly world…” one appraised.

“I actually loved this video,” another wrote. “She’s so stunning!”

On Instagram, Britney Spears shared three variants of this photo, each with slightly different filters for the lighting. We like this one the most. (Instagram)

“Britney you are Unstoppable, Unbeatable. And Unforgettable. My Darling,” another relatable commenter penned on Instagram.

But if she’s getting all of this praise, why has Britney deleted and reposted the video?

Well … unfortunately, not everyone is a fan. And that even goes for people who might claim to be her “fans.”

Mean people suck? It’s hard to argue with that point from Britney Spears. (Instagram)

“She needs to stop with these weird videos, please!!!!!” whined one commenter.

And another chimed in, issuing a demand: “She needs to grow up and start acting her age.”

You heard it here, folks. Once you turn 40 years old, it’s illegal to dance on camera. (Quick, someone tell the Real Housewives)

Britney Spears has been through an awful lot in recent years. (Instagram)

As of Friday afternoon, Britney’s video is still up. However, she has deactivated commenting.

We have to imagine that the negative commenters — even if they were a minority of replies — were getting to her.

After all, if a dozen people clap for you, that’s great. If eleven people clap for you and one boos you, you’re going to remember the boo. Even if you know that they are not a ghost.

In a one-minute Instagram video, Britney Spears discussed a lovely dress while putting on an Australian accent. (Instagram)

Britney does not need an excuse to dance on camera. No one does. It’s her Instagram and it’s her body.

But it also makes a lot of sense that she is enjoying her freedom. She’s dancing, baring as much as Instagram permits, and more.

Why? Because she wants to. And because she spent nearly 15 years — through the birth of social media as we know it — with no control of her life. She’s playing catch-up.