Tori Spelling Ghosted Close Friends Amidst Separation, Infestation

These days, Tori Spelling is doing “better on her own” than she did with Dean McDermott. That’s according to her own statement.

We’ve heard mixed reports about where Tori is living.

Part of the issue seems to be that even those closest to her are having trouble keeping up.

Simply put, it sounds like Tori has all but ghosted some of her closest friends as she goes through this separation.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose here on the red carpet of an event in 2019. (Getty)

In a recent report, The Daily Mail shared how some of Tori Spelling’s close friends are feeling.

“Tori has not been returning calls,” an insider close to the reality TV personality and actress stated.

“And,” the source then characterized, Tori “has kind of gone AWOL.”

Tori Spelling sported platinum wavy locks and a colorful ensemble in this photo from 2022. (Instagram)

The insider then went on to say that this absence is something “which has her close friends worried sick.”

After all, Tori is going through a major ordeal. In fact, she’s going through more than one.

Not only is she in the midst of a fairly public separation from her longtime husband, but she’s not exactly going through this in the comfort of her own home.

Finn Davey McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and Beau Dean McDermott attend Cold Stone Creamery Backstage at 2019 Teen Choice Awards on August 11, 2019. (Getty)

Apparently, one of the major topics of concern is Tori’s current whereabouts.

There have been conflicting reports about where Tori is living.

Either both reports are true, or someone is lying — perhaps on Tori’s behalf.

On social media, Tori Spelling models a stylish and comfortable-looking garment. (Instagram)

But the truth is that Tori seems to be staying at a $100-a-night motel in the Los Angeles area.

Her five children, who rage from ages 6 to 16, are staying with her.

That one isn’t purely about reports. Eyewitnesses have spotted her there.

Parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau at the Beverly Hilton in June 2023. (Instagram)

According to the inside source in question, it sounds like Tori and Dean don’t see eye-to-eye about their kids’ living situation.

“Dean is also taking up some issue with the kids being with Tori at these motels,” the insider dished.

So what exactly is the alternative that he is proposing?

In 2021, Dean McDermott posted a video to thank his kids for showing him some love. (Instagram)

“He thinks that the kids should be at home,” the source reported.

“And not,” the insider continued, “motel hopping with Tori.”

The source went on: “He just believes that this is not what is best for them at this time.”

Once again at Urgent Care with her family, Tori Spelling shared photos to warn followers about the hidden dangers of mold. (Instagram)

We’re not exactly sure what “home” means in this context. Just a few months ago, the family had to flee their house due to an “extreme” mold infestation.

They had all been suffering from mystery ailments, missing school and even facing hospitalizations without explanation.

Finally, they had their answer. The mold was killing them.

In this lengthy caption from May 2023, Tori Spelling shared her family’s story of repeated illnesses. The culprit? Dangerous mold in their home. (Instagram)

Fortunately, it was a rental home. The mold is (presumably) the landlord’s responsibility. And now, it’s the landlord’s problem rather than theirs.

In fact, Tori gave a shout-out to renter’s insurance. It may be that this is covering her motel stay.

We’re unsure of what alternative residence Dean might suggest. Tori and Dean aren’t exactly oversharing with the public these days.