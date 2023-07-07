Chelsea Houska's Latest Instagram Pic Sparks Weight Loss Concerns: Girl, You Need to Eat a Sandwich!

By just about any metric, Chelsea Houska is the most successful star to emerge from the Teen Mom franchise.

Along with husband Cole DeBoer, Chelsea is now the host of an HGTV home renovation show, making her the first Teen Mom alum to graduate to a more legitimate form of stardom.

These days, Chelsea and Cole are filming the second season of Down Home Fab, and Houska has described the experience as a dream come true.

Alas, all that success has attracted a significant amount of hate, and on Reddit, the recent discussions about Chelsea have been more like a nightmare.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer prepare to shoot their HGTV show in the summer of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Fans have become convinced that Chelsea is addicted to plastic surgery, and many have accused her of permanently altering her appearance for the worse.

And now, an old criticism of Houska’s appearance has re-emerged thanks to the HGTV star posting more revealing pics due to the warmer weather.

Throughout her career, fans have accused Chelsea of hiding an eating disorder, and once again, the food police are sounding off about her physique.

Chelsea Houska models a swimsuit in a sponsored content post from July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

This time, the focus has been largely on Chelsea’s legs, which many commenters have deemed unacceptably thin.

“Her lack of confidence in her appearance will always be what prevents her from being attractive no matter how pretty she naturally was or is,” one commenter recently wrote on Reddit.

“Ugh I miss the days of Chelsea wearing a million pounds of makeup that she obviously slept in and having crazy hair extension bed head,” another added, seemingly referring to recent sponsored content in which Chelsea hawked a flattering swimsuit.

Chelsea poses on her porch on the Fourth of July in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Beats this awful plastic surgery! I haven’t been following in a while but not surprised to see her still peddling stuff.”

Others accused Houska of altering her appearance with both fillers and filters.

“It‘s so absurd for someone like me (who doesn‘t have any [social media] and i never use filter for the rare occasion i take a picture of myself) that people like Chelsea who have done so much work on their faces and put on heavy make up but then are still so insecure about themselves that they still have to use filters for pictures and videos,” one commenter wrote,” adding:

Chelsea Houska shows off her “outfit of the day” in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“This is not healthy at all.”

“She is turning into Kim Zolciak-Biermann,” another fan added, likening Chelsea to the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

Chelsea has yet to respond to this latest round of criticism.

Chelsea Houska snaps a selfie in June of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

You can be sure she’s not thrilled about, but after a dozen years in the spotlight, the home reno expert is probably used to this sort of thing.

We’re sure it still stings, but thankfully, she hasn’t let the hate stop her from chasing her dreams.