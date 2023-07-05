Cleo Addresses Her Accent: Yes I'm Italian! Here's Why I Don't Sound Italian ...

On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, we’ve seen Christian consider cutting off transphobic relatives. Some of his family said some unforgivable things about his romance.

Sadly, there has also been transphobia about Cleo on social media.

But there have also been some odd questions that have nothing to do with her gender.

She’s an Italian model who lives in London. But … what’s with the accent? Cleo is answering it all.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 star Cleo opened up on YouTube about her accent, and some surprising questions that she has received. (YouTube)

As you can watch and hear for yourself in the video below, Cleo has heard all of the questions about her accent.

She doesn’t have a British accent. She doesn’t have a recognizable Italian accent. And it’s not like she has a neutral American accent.

Fans have speculated that she might be Scandinavian or even from Eastern Europe. Others wondered if it was an affect, or a result of moving a lot between countries.

“I do get why some people may find my accent a little weird or it just doesn’t sound like an Italian,” she began in her July 2 video.

“Like what you’re used to when it comes to an Italian accent,” Cleo continued.

“And,” she added, “what people sound like in the movies.” Actual Italian accents vary regionally.

Cleo noted that people in London have “varying accents” because “there are so many different ethnicities and so many different nationalities people coming from all over.”

She explained: “So when you learn English while living in London, it’s not going to be, I guess, the same as if you were learning English while living in a small American town.”

Cleo noted: “London is really unique in the fact that there’s people from literally everywhere.”

Italian is Cleo’s first language. But she did not have a conventional English education. She learned the language through TV, films, and music.

“I didn’t have, like, a classic kind of, like, way of learning English,” she admitted.

At least, not “like most people in Italy or other countries would learn English through, you know, their schools. Or, you know, doing an evening course or whatever.”

Cleo wasn’t just watching Marvel movies or Law & Order marathons.

She watched American TV, British TV, and Australian TV.

And so she absorbed all of the accents that go with them.

After her debut episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Cleo acknowledged on her Instagram Story that people have questions about her accent. She promised to address them at a later date. (Instagram)

“So when learning English through media, you get a variety of accents,” Cleo reasoned.

She also noted that being autistic means that she speaks with a”very unique tone and manner of speech.”

Cleo noted: “Sometimes we have stilted speech.” For example, she sometimes sounds “rigid” when trying to express herself.

Cleo also explained that many autistic folks have accents and speech patterns “different from other people around us and the people we were raised by.” True!

“That is literally a diagnostic criteria for autism,” she added. Also true!

Well, Cleo has cleared the air on that. We continue to root for Cleo and Christian, who so far both seem to be delightful people.