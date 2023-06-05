Audrey Roloff Gets Passive-Aggressive Towards Jeremy in Shady Post

Over the years, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff have admitted to marital struggles.

They don’t always talk about their issues, though. It could hurt their brand as advice-giving authors, after all.

But that doesn’t mean that Audrey is always adept at hiding her frustration.

In a passive-aggressive post, she posted a callout about her husband.

On her Instagram Story, Audrey Roloff shared a caption about upcoming plans with her husband … who remained out of town. (Instagram)

“Jer and I decided two days ago to run the Helvetia Half Marathon for ole time sake,” Audrey Roloff shared on Instagram on Friday.

Though we initially misread that as Helvetica, the font, the Helvetia Half Marathon has been running for decades. The 23rd annual event took place on Saturday, June 3.

“It’s tomorrow…” Audrey detailed. “and Jer has been out of town all week and gets in tonight.”

On his Instagram Story, Jeremy Roloff updated fans on his fishing trip late in the spring of 2023. (Instagram)

Judging by his own social media activity, Jeremy was having a grand ol’ time.

Fishing is sort of divisive — it happens in almost every culture and has for tens of thousands of years, but not everyone views it the same way. For some, it’s miserable. For others, it’s a joyful pastime. And there are those for whom it’s how they make a living — and they can fall into either category.

Jeremy was clearly fishing for fun and for the company of his companions. Perhaps this half marathon was the furthest thing from his mind.

Though Jeremy Roloff is too married to need a dating profile photo, this is exactly the sort of fish-in-hands pose that plagues a lot of dating apps. (Instagram)

On the one hand, we’re glad that Jeremy had a good time out fishing with his fishing buddies.

However, Jer being Jer, he could not resist being absolutely insufferable about it.

“A few days in the wilderness practicing the art of presence with good men is fuel for the soul,” he wrote on social media. Please, just be normal about one thing.

His wife and kids all made Jeremy Roloff feel very welcome when he returned form his fishing trip. Ember, Bode, and Radley all wore what appear to be public domain superhero costumes. (Instagram)

Fear not! Jeremy made it home safe and sound.

Ember, Bode, and Radley all greeted him. They appeared to be wearing improvised superhero costumes. Well, mostly just comfy pajamas with capes and masks, though we notice Ember’s boots as well.

Audrey shared a photo, captioning: “We’re all so glad you’re home!” Judging by the sky behind Jeremy and the kids, he arrived in the evening. Not long before sunset.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff appear to have a healthy marriage. We’re very happy for them. (Instagram)

Though Audrey and Jeremy clearly love each other, passive aggressive jabs are not a healthy communication style. Not for everyday marriages. And certainly not for public figures.

Many of her followers grumbled about this shady post. It was as if she were trying to neg Jer into returning home.

But this is the marriage that they have chosen for themselves.