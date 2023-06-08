Tamra Judge Trashes “Selfish” Shannon Beador on RHOC Premiere: She Ghosted Me!

After a lengthy (but surely worthwhile wait), The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 has arrived.

Tamra Judge is back. Shannon Beador is still there.

But neither of these former Amigas are still friends.

Now, they both have their own versions of how their famous friendship became a bitter feud.

Back with a vengeance? Tamra Judge returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County on Season 17 in 2023. (Bravo)

During the Season 17 premiere, Tamra Judge called out her former bestie, Shannon Beador.

Remember, the two were part of the Tres Amigas with Vicki Gunvalson. Even before that, they were close — even when they were both feuding with Vicki.

Tamra and Shannon fell out around the time when Tamra “took a break” from RHOC while Shannon remained a Full Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tres Amigas, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge enjoy the festivities until Shannon’s hair catches on fire. (Bravo)

So, naturally, during the premiere, they both shared their different takes on their falling out.

“She’s a self-centered person that only gives a f–k about herself,” Tamra told castmate Heather Dubrow.

Heather had hoped that the two would reconnect now that they were back on the same show. But that may take some doing.

On the Season 17 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather Dubrow heard one side of teh story. (Bravo)

“You wouldn’t be so passionately angry if you didn’t have feelings of love for her,” Heather advised.

“And,” she told Tamra, “you got betrayed.”

Heather then counseled: “I just think it’s maybe good for you to say your peace.”

Making her The Real Housewives of Orange County comeback, Tamra Judge shared her take on a bitter situation. (Bravo)

Tamra did agree that she does not want to “fight” with Shannon anymore.

But, she emphasized, she still has a lot that she “would like to talk to her about.” They can’t just forget all of the hard feelings.

Remember, Tamra felt hurt and abandoned when she arguably needed her friend most.

Shannon Beador had a lot to say about her feud with her former friend during the Season 17 premiere. (Bravo)

Meanwhile, Shannon had several bones to pick of her own.

For one thing, she says that she did not “ghost” Tamra, despite Tamra’s accusations. And widespread reporting.

She insisted that, by the dictionary definition, it was not ghosting. Okay … so what was it?

While Gina Kirschenheiter looks on, Tamra Judge describes a friend’s abandonment during a majorly low point in her life. (Bravo)

Shannon went on to claim that she only whined about Tamra to the media after Tamra had made a stink.

In other words, she says that Tamra forced her to make statements to various outlets about their spat.

As for Tamra’s claims that Shannon sent her to voicemail instead of taking her calls — even when Tamra was dealing with a crisis? Well, Shannon says that it would be impossible.

According to Shannon Beador, she literally does not know how to “send someone to voicemail.” That is a curious claim. (Bravo)

Obviously, they both said some unkind things to each other. And they could have avoided this if they had spoken more.

This isn’t going to resolve itself in a few minutes. Even if Heather thinks that it shouldn’t be too difficult.

But we’re sure that Season 17 has more to offer than these former friends and their fallout.