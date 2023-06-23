Tamra Judge Apologizes to Shannon Beador: Sorry I Told You to F--k a Duck!

Tamra Judge has some apologies to make.

On last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she cursed out Shannon Beador.

She (drunkenly) accused her former friend of being an alcoholic. And she also told her to go “f–k a duck.”

Tamra reached out to Shannon to apologize. But some hurts are easier to resolve than others.

In this scene from RHOC Season 17, Tamra Judge is learning what she did the night before. Jennifer Pedranti was not the bearer of happy news. (Bravo)

Remember, on last week’s episode, Tamra Judge had been drinking. We also learned that she had not eaten all day. Never a good idea before one of these alcohol-centric get-togethers.

“F–k you and your f–king drinking, you alcoholic,” Tamra yelled at her former bestie.

“You can say whatever you want, Shannon,” Tamra barked at the time. “You’re a f–king liar and you’re a drunk.”

Tamra Judge lays down her plan in her former gym while speaking to Jennifer Pedranti on Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. (Bravo)

It fell to Jennifer Pedranti to bring Tamra up to speed on, well, everything that she had said on the boat ride.

Tamra knew already that she had been drunk. But she hadn’t been fully aware of the damage that she’d done. (Except for that agonizing hangover, of course)

“Where did f–k a duck come from?” Tamra mused in horror as Jennifer recounted the tumultuous boat ride.

While out seeking “positive energy,” Shannon Beador receives a call on Season 17 of RHOC. (Bravo)

Jennifer’s advice to Tamra was simple: she should “just extend an olive branch” to Shannon. And, of course, apologize.

That is exactly what Tamra did.

She reached out via a video call, while Shannon and her then-boyfriend, John Janssen, were out shopping for crystals.

Over video chat, Season 17 returnee Tamra Judge offers an apology to a RHOC castmate. (Bravo)

“I’m calling you to apologize from the deepest part of my heart,” Tamra told her former friend.

“I’m so sorry about the other night, you know,” she said. “I’ve been so emotional … going through a lot.”

Tamra then emphasized: “I’m not making excuses for myself, but I just wanted to apologize. I don’t want to do this anymore.”

Shannon Beador was still with John Janssen while filming The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17, and she turned to him for emotional support. (Bravo)

“I appreciate you apologizing,” Shannon told her.

“I just hope that kind of stuff isn’t said to me again,” she expressed, “because it was just a lot for me to take in.”

Shannon then told the confessional camera: “I’m just so conflicted right now.”

During an emotional scene in The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17, Shannon Beador wipes away tears while out shopping. (Bravo)

She went on to say that this is “because I feel like I’m almost back to where I was three years ago.”

Shannon felt that they were back in a place “where we’re not addressing my hurt and my experience that I had.”

Then, she suggested: “Because I’ve talked to Tamra about her hurt and I’ve apologized for any hurt that I’ve caused her. Are we going to talk about mine?”

At a farewell sendoff to Cut Fitness, Tamra Judge chatted with Season 17 castmate Heather Dubrow. (Bravo)

Tamra extended more than just an olive branch and an apology. She also gave Shannon an invitation.

She had to shut down Cut Fitness. So she threw a bash to bid the gym farewell.

Though Shannon seemed initially unsure, she resolved to attend Tamra’s gathering.

For some of her RHOC Season 17 confessionals, Tamra Judge wore a black dress with a dynamic and asymmetrical cut. (Bravo)

Tamra mixed and mingled with her guests.

Then, Shannon arrived, with then-boyfriend John Janssen on her arm.

She immediately made a beeline for Tamra. Better to get the awkwardness out of the way first, right?

Upon arrival at the Season 17 party upon the arm of then-boyfriend John Janssen, Shannon Beador immediately wondered where the host might be. (Bravo)

“I’m so sorry,” Tamra told Shannon immediately.

The two women were hugging.

Tamra then delves into some explanations that might come across as excuses.

Upon seeing each other at the Cut Fitness farewell party during Season 17, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador hugged. (Bravo)

“I was beating myself up the next day,” Tamra admitted.

“It was just a lot of emotions,” she characterized. “And I was too drunk. I didn’t eat and all this.”

That sounds like an amateur move. That said, with the exception of Ultimate Girls Trip, Tamra has been out of this reality TV world for a little while.

Tama Judge cupped Shannon Beador’s face in her hands while apologizing during Season 17. (Bravo)

“I took it all out on you,” Tamra fully admitted to Shannon.

“And,” she emphasized, “I apologize.”

Tamra acknowledged to her former friend: “You didn’t deserve that.”

“I’m so sorry,” Tamra Judge said to Shannon Beador during a hug after saying some very hurtful things. (Bravo)

The two women embraced.

They even appeared to have tears in their eyes.

However, not everything goes away — even with an apology.

Both Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador appeared tearful during this emotional Season 17 moment. (Bravo)

Shannon spoke to the confessional camera about this.

Sure, she appreciates Tamra’s apology for the boat incident.

But … she feels that Tamra owes her a lot more apologies for other things. That could be a little less clear-cut than Shannon imagines, however.