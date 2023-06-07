Jinger Duggar: I’m Glad My Gross Brother is in Jail!

Jinger Duggar finds it hard to talk about.

For good reason, right?

She finds it challenging to delve into all that’s transpired with her older brother, Josh, who molested her when she was a child… and who cheated on his wife… and who is now in jail for possession of child pornography.

But Jinger can think of one thing she wishes to express about Josh Duggar.

“As hard and painful as it is to see your own brother make these choices, I am grateful that he is having this justice served,” Jinger told People Magazine this week.

“I can’t speak for the rest of the family, but I can definitely share that from my heart.”

Josh was convicted in late 2021 of downloading explicit videos and photos of minor boys and girls.

He was then sentenced to 12.5 years in prison in May 2022.

This topic is back in the news at the moment because Amazon has released a documentary that focuses on the many scandals of the Duggar family, along with the ways in which the relatives were influenced and manipulated by the cult-like Institute for Basic Life Principles.

Jinger does NOT play a role on the special.

But she’s talked at length about why she doesn’t play a role, and she’s thrown some shade at sister Jill for sitting down for an interview featured on the series.

(Among the revelations Jill dropped as part of her interview? That her parents forced her to give birth on camera.)

“I think it’s such a painful thing to walk through when you have a family member who is in that place,” Jinger told People of Josh and all he has done.

“It’s really tough. I think it can take years to just even come to that place of realizing, ‘Wait, this is the reality.'”

Earlier this year, Jinger released a memoir that told her side of the difficult story when it came to being raised by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

In the book’s description, it referred to “harmful ideology of her youth,” a likely reference to the church teaching of Basic Life Principles.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, writing about this.

“But at the same time, I was also just so grateful to be able to do that because as I was piecing together the book and thinking through what I wanted to share, there was also some level of healing,” Jinger now says of her memoir, which hit shelves in January.

“But at the same time, I was thinking about everyone who had been harmed and affected in a negative way by these teachings.

“And that’s really what drove me to write this book.”