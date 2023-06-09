Bill Murray and Kelis: Actually DATING?!

When Bill Murray first portrayed Dr. Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters, Kelis was a 5-year-old resident of Harlem’s Frederick Douglass Houses with a precocious talent for making music.

Flash forward to 2023, and Bill and Kelis have become the most unexpected romantic pair since … well, to be honest, we can’t remember a couple that took us this much by surprise!

Yes, believe it or not, it looks as though the 72-year-old screen legend and the 43-year-old R&B icon are dating.

Maybe Kelis forgot to apply age filters when she was using her mystical milkshake to summon all the boys to her yard?

Bill Murray and Kelis are rumored to be dating. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Bill and Kelis have really hit it off in recent weeks, and they’ve now been spotted canoodling in multiple countries!

“They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off,” says a source close to the situation.

“They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla.”

Kelis performs onstage at Morrison Hotel Gallery + Equinox Presents Music’s (Second) Biggest Night at Sunset Marquis Hotel on January 23, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Why are we not surprised that there’s a British music fest called Mighty Hoopla? Was Whimsical Shindig already taken?

We joke about Bill and Kelis’ romance, but it seems the unexpected couple bonded over their grief over the recent losses of loved ones.

Kelis’ husband, Mike Mora, died last year from stomach cancer at the age of 37.

A photo of Kelis at a red carpet event in 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Murray’s ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, passed away in 2021 at the age of 57.

Insiders say the exes had remained close despite their messy divorce.

“They’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them,” says the insider of Bill and Kelis.

Bill Murray reacts during the second half between the Miami Hurricanes and Connecticut Huskies during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at NRG Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Despite the fact that the relationship appears to be quite sound and stable, folks on social media have been having a field day with the news of this surprising love connection.

And who could blame them?

Bill Murray attends the Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania world premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California on February 06, 2023. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

After all, there are just so many ways that this thing could go wrong!

What if Kelis gets annoyed when she finds out that Bill’s alarm clock plays the same Sonny and Cher song every day?

What if her milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, and he starts yelling at them to get off his lawn?!

Sorry, we couldn’t let you go without one last milkshake joke!