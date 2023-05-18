Kailyn Lowry: Here’s Why Fans Think She’s Pregnant With Her SIXTH Child!

How many children does Kailyn Lowry have?

That should be an easy question to answer, considering she’s been in the public eye her entire life, and she’s not exactly known for keeping secrets.

In fact, her critics often complain that Kail is too outspoken.

But many of those same critics believe that Ms. Lowry has a secret — a secret so big it needs to have its diaper changed several times a day!

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (Photo via MTV) (MTV)

Yes, a surprising number of folks are convinced that Kail secretly welcomed a fifth child in November of last year.

The theory sounds ridiculous, but we will say this on its behalf — Lowry has yet to definitively deny the rumors … which is rather suspicious.

Anonymous internet conspiracy theorists aren’t known for their restraint and level-headedness, so these days, the uterine truthers are pushing things even further by alleging that Kail is pregnant with her sixth child!

Kailyn Lowry attended the Webby Awards this week. (Photo via Instagram) (Getty Images)

Lowry attended the 2023 Webby Awards earlier this week, and she was joined by her three eldest sons.

Now, for some reason, a large number of Reddit weirdos are convinced that Kail was hiding a baby bump at the ceremony.

“She is way underdressed at the awards, but needs a jacket to hide her belly,” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Some fans think Kailyn Lowry has been hiding a baby bump. (Photo via Instagram) (Instagram)

Others noted that Lowry was “drinking water at the awards show” and had “positioned her kids in front of her” while posing for photos.

“Her face shape is always telling, I agree with you she’s preggos,” one person commented.

“Imagine having TWO additional kids and pretend you don’t. I hope it’s a boy,” another added.

“Not baby gate 2.0,” a third chimed in, referring to Kail’s previous pregnancy controversy.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards) (Getty Images)

Other folks were more reasonable/less cruel and noted that there’s absolutely no reason to believe that Kail is expecting.

“It’s a case of Instagram Vs Reality. The photo she took is edited and has filters, and someone else took the other without editing and filters,” one person suggested, adding:

“I think she had #5..I don’t think she is pregnant and will not have Irish twins.”

Kailyn Lowry has four sons. Here she is with the oldest, Isaac. (Photo via Instagram) (Instagram)

“I think this is reaching way too hard,” another observed.

“I don’t think this outfit is flattering but I wouldn’t go so far as to assume she’s pregnant… that’s so foul,” a third remarked.

If we had to guess, we would say Kail is not pregnant with her sixth child.

Kailyn Lowry has FOUR kids. She’s posing with them all in this sweet family photo. (Photo via Instagram0 (Instagram)

But we will admit that her reluctance to speak about her alleged fifth child is more than a little weird!

And she should probably expect the rumors to continue until she clears the air one way or another.