Donald Trump Embraces New Hobby, Plays DJ For Mar-a-Lago Dance Party as He Awaits Arrest

Residents of Palm Beach, it’s time to put on your dancing shoes!

After a brief hiatus, DJ Donny T is officially back, and the South Florida club scene will never be the same!

Yes, as you’ve likely heard by now, Donald Trump will likely be arrested this week in connection with allegations that he paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

But it seems the possibility of a perp walk hasn’t interfered with 45’s ability to party!

TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump dances at the end of a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns in Gastonia, North Carolina, October 21, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a new report from Page Six, Trump has returned to a favorite hobby this week:

Apparently, he’s been DJ-ing dance parties at his Mar-a-Lago social club!

President Donald Trump dances to the song YMCA after speaking at a rally on October 26, 2020 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

According to one witness, Trump spent Tuesday “surrounded by supporters, fist-pumping and giving the thumbs-up.”

Now, that’s probably how Trump spends most nights, but it’s weird that he was in such good spirits on Tuesday, which is the day that he predicted he would get arrested.

“He had a political dinner with five pals without Melania . . . The Donald was deep in serious conversation with what looked like political advisers,” says one onlooker of Donnie’s wild night out.

U.S. President Donald Trump dances after speaking to supporters during a rally on October 31, 2020 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

After the meal, the ex-prez took to the turntables, where he entertained guests with a bizarre medley of tunes.

“Trump couldn’t stop smiling as he played ‘Maria’ from West Side Story, the theme from Phantom of the Opera and a chorus of ‘Hallelujah’ that had people scratching their heads as to exactly what that meant,” said the source.

Maybe Trump was saying the country is so divided that Republicans and Democrats are like the warring gangs in West Side Story, and he feels like a pariah like the titular character in Phantom, but he ends each day by offering up a hopeful prayer that our nation can be made whole again.

President Donald Trump dances to the music after speaking during his campaign event at The Villages Polo Club on October 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Or he just kept getting bored and putting on new songs because he has the attention span of a drunk toddler.

Whatever the case, it seems that Trump is still planning on getting arrested before the week is out.

And of course, he’s hoping to use his run-in with the law for political gain.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

An insider tells Page Six that the Trump team is planning to “try and film and document it with their own camera crew, they want a shot of him in cuffs and will release the mugshot. They are loving this stuff.”

So the Donald is definitely focused on the bright side.

And who knows, maybe his legal troubles will inspire some new musical ventures!

Frankly, a Trump hip hop album is long overdue.