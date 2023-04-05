Gwendlyn Brown Trashes Kody Again: He Loves His Sons More Than His Daughters!

Gwendlyn Brown has gone back on the attack.

The 21-year old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown has been extremely outspoken over the past few months… mostly since Sister Wives Season 17 aired and viewers got to see just how terribly her father treated her mother.

And now? In the wake of their split?

Gwendly has frequently been going on YouTube and other platforms to call her dad out.

For example?

Kody is horrible with money, Gwendly recently said.

Even more recently, Gwendlyn watched Episode 14 of the aforementioned season and reacted in annoyance to how her half-brothers claimed were treated differently within the polygamous family.

(Neither Garrison nor Gabe are talking to Kody these days after he enacted very strict protocols during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

“I keep seeing my brothers being like, ‘Our dad’s not this great person and we have this terrible relationship with him,’” Gwendly said this week.

“It’s really weird to see because, growing up, I think that the women genuinely did not have it as good as the boys had it, and now the boys are suddenly being treated like the women have been treated.”

It sounds very much like Kody is an equal opportunity bad father.

He’s just selfish all around.

Gwendlyn is one of Kody’s six kids with Christine who announced she was walking away from the Wyoming native in November 2021 after more than 25 years as a spiritual couple.

“As a kid, my dad got along better with Gabriel, for example, and that’s a really good example because Gabe’s just four days older than me,” she told followers in her latest video.

“And now Gabe and the other boys are seeing what it’s like to not be preferred by your father.

“And it feels like they’re just catching up so quickly, and that’s why they’re completely separated.

“It’s weird to me because I’m used to this and this is new for them. So that’s very exciting, in a bad way.”

Kody Brown looks pretty angry in this scene from a Season 17 Sister Wives episode.

Gwendlyn, who previously alleged that her dad spanked her too hard, has also questioned whether Kody truly viewed his sister wives as equals.

“Does he consider them trophies? Does he consider them his path into heaven?” she asked in a February YouTube video.

“I don’t understand why he feels the humungous necessity to be with them still.

“And I’m just glad that the ones that needed to get out of that situation have gotten out of that situation.”

Two months earlier, Gwendlyn asserted that she didn’t want to “be choosing sides” in her parents’ split — and expressed her unfiltered thoughts on Robyn.

They weren’t exactly positive.

“I don’t really like her as a person,” she said in a recap uploaded in December 2022.

“Watching her [on Sister Wives] makes me like her less, for sure.”

e